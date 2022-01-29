Small update!

List of changes:
/small changes in the structure of some levels
/fixed bugs with lighting
/now the cards are tightly sealed and cannot go out of bounds
/position of some NPCs has been changed
Thanks everyone! Have fun!
- Kirill
