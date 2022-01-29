 Skip to content

Requiem Of Science update for 29 January 2022

Small update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8110835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:

/small changes in the structure of some levels

/fixed bugs with lighting

/now the cards are tightly sealed and cannot go out of bounds

/position of some NPCs has been changed

Thanks everyone! Have fun!

  • Kirill

Requiem Of Science Content Depot 1828211
