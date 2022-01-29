English
New skill: Aeroblade (Wind-based magic, counter high-eva target, such as Ishida. Kalina Aniskova teaches this skill.)
[Steam Workshop]A lot of mod content that requires restarting the game after mod resync is no longer necessary anymore. The game will try to reload external data after resync is done.
[Steam Workshop]Added an option to automatically resync subscripted mods of Steam Workshop on game startup. (Disabled by default)
Added code support to make a customized name for skill without causing problems to existing systems.
Barking and Meow are no longer magic skills.
All skills that have a common event component now check the original skill id a bit differently. Instead of directly checking a skill's id, it's now checking against an id_components_array. (Something need for fusing skills.)
Fixed animation sequence of "I am your shield." (This is the only skill animation sequence that involves 3 characters.)
Cats and ghost cats can now learn to use fireballs.
新技能：风刃 （风属性魔法，用于对抗高闪避的敌人。比如某位石田同学。卡莉娜·阿尼斯科娃会教这项技能。）
【创意工坊】很多此前需要在MOD载入后重启生效的内容，现在不再需要重启游戏。游戏现在会在MOD载入后自动设法重新载入外部数据。
【创意工坊】加入了一个自动在游戏开始时同步创意工坊MOD的选项。（默认关闭）
在代码层面加入了对于自定义技能名称而不对已有系统冲突的支持。
技能喵喵喵和技能汪汪汪不再被认为是魔法。
所有带有公共事件组件的技能现在检查原始技能的方式有所变化，原先是直接检查输入技能的ID，现在会通过技能上的id_components_array进行判断。（未来的技能融合功能需要的功能。）
修复了“吾为君之盾”的动画播放顺序。（目前唯一的包含三个角色的动画的技能。）
猫猫和幽灵猫猫现在可以学习火球术了。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 29 January 2022
Update, Version 20220129
English
