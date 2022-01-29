Plinko Panic! Content Update #1

Hello! :D I realise the games been out a while and I haven't done much in terms of additional content... This is the first one here with a few changes allowing certain capabilities such as a 'highscore' type system that shows you your quickest games for each level individually as well as a few new pinballs and items to play around with!

I'm currently aiming to get a content update out by the end of each month from this point onwards, with any announcements coming should that change. Next months will add a new area: The Desert! I wasn't able to get everything finished for me to feel comfortable pushing it out now but it will definitely be available to be played by the next content update in no more than a months time.

Until then, Please keep enjoying the game and giving all the amazing feedback I have been getting over the last 6-7 weeks since the game's release :D

Patch Notes

Additions

Added the ability to track your fastest runs based on how many turns you took to beat the level.

Unfortunately, it will only track this information from now, so you will not have that data available to you from levels you have already completed

7 New Pinballs Added (2 Common, 1 Uncommon, 2 Rare, 0 Epic, 2 Legendary)

2 New Items Added

A button to adjust the speed of the game has been added on the left side of the screen underneath the 'Return to Main Menu' button.

Changes/Fixes