Version 0.3.2

A restart is somewhat recommended. Not a huge deal even if you don’t. The issue, at the moment without a restart, is that the heroine will have only her default attack.
You can probably hold on restarting.
⨭ Added
-
A story quest “My little Andrie” added. This will reveal Toby’s backstory, and several story-wise choices. After this, the heroine will finally show up in the social panel.
-
The side quest “Delta-C” truth route can now be completed. If you choose this route, you can see Nick’s ruthless and cold side.
Changed files in this update