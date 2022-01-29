 Skip to content

Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 29 January 2022

Version 0.3.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A restart is somewhat recommended. Not a huge deal even if you don’t. The issue, at the moment without a restart, is that the heroine will have only her default attack.

You can probably hold on restarting.

⨭ Added

  1. A story quest “My little Andrie” added. This will reveal Toby’s backstory, and several story-wise choices. After this, the heroine will finally show up in the social panel.

  2. The side quest “Delta-C” truth route can now be completed. If you choose this route, you can see Nick’s ruthless and cold side.

