The "Streamline" Update (New Game Mode)

Normal Runs & Advanced Runs

The game as it has existed up until now featured an open, nonlinear map. This version of the game is now known as Advanced Mode.

This mode has not been changed in this update, and functions just like you remember it, it has just been rebranded as Advanced Mode.

New Map Style

There is a new default map style: Branching paths. This will feel comfortable to anyone familiar with popular deckbuilders like Slay the Spire or Monster Train. This offers a much more focused experience during a run, and a much clearer presentation of your options, and what they mean.

in Advanced mode, you were able to back out of events and choose to accept them at a later time, or leave them as bait for emergency bosses. In the new mode, you can instead choose to Meditate & leave at events, which will progress Spin once, and allow you to choose 1 of any Potential to gain.

This new map layout allows you to see the entirety of your current act in advance, while Advanced Mode's open map retains a fog of war on unexplored locations.

The Grand, The Hearse, and Tough Tactics are placed in specific unmissable locations on the new map, one per area. When you reach one of them, it becomes available to revisit for the rest of the run. The Hearse and Tough Tactics still have limited stock that refills as Spin progresses, however your first visit of The Hearse no longer consumes a use (or you can Meditate instead of claiming your free swap).

Emergency Bosses do not spawn directly onto the map on the branching path system. Instead, they will take over The Hearse, The Grand, or Tough Tactics, at random. Defeating the boss will allow you to regain access to the event that was taken over. Emergency bosses do not have battle modifiers on this version of the map, but they have a permanent +1 Attack +1 Defense.

Improvements will continue to be made to this system as it develops further.

Mantras are limited to Advanced Mode, as most of their abilities relate to map manipulation that would have no effect on the new mode.