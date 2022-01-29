BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.129: Now And "Thend" Some Balancing Must Occur

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

Today I'm releasing a tranche of balancing changes that have been building up since I personally reached Thend in my playtesting. From there, I could more fully reason about some of the gross adjustments needed to overall progression. More adjustments will be coming (probably in the form of nerfing high-level lasers a bit among other things, just to forewarn), but I didn't want to hold back the changes I've made so far any more.

The upgrade cost wall has been softened between upgrade levels 5-7. The yang to that is that the upgrade cost wall has been harshened between upgrade levels 9-12. The result should be that the mid-game is easier to progress a bit quicker, but the late game slows down a bit. Previously mid-game progression was very slow until a certain point was reached, and then it was greased lightning to the end.

A couple of improvements have been made to ally ship drops so that they will tend to be more relevant to the emergent situation, and so that more valuable drops are less likely to be lost to environmental hazards.

Also in this update are two new upgrades:

A new Subspace upgrade "Optimal Magnifier" will make pickups easier to collect and thus help counteract the effect of Molecular Compressor making pickups harder to collect.

A new Legacy upgrade "Endowment" will give a permanent bonus to prestige awarded by retirement.

Plus, there is now a secret code that can be used in the Store, but I am not telling what it is. There is a clue to the code embedded in the game, so get out your magnifying glass to find it! It gives a small non-game-breaking bonus and might do a few other nerdy non-game-breaking things later.

Some audio improvements were also made, such that multiple instances of the same sound effect are less likely to "crush" certain frequencies of the audio spectrum.

The Pause menu has been re-implemented in the new UI style, however, I have not yet had the bravery to jump in and tackle the re-implementation of the Store yet. That should be coming soon.