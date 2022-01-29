0.43 - Respawn system + New look!

Feature
- Eliminated adventurers can now come back to life by dealing damage as a monster.
- Dealing damage increase your soul gauge (the blue bar used for MP as an adventurer) so you can see how much damage you still need to deal before respawning.
- They will respawn in a nearby shop with some money and with 25HP.
- A skull icon near the soul gauge has been added to indicate if you're gonna play the boss during the duel. Keep in mind you can now lose the right to play the boss if another player respawn after your elimination.
- Spirits will now spawn as monsters after a random time (at least 30s), works in any room (mini boss, shops, special rooms..)
- Added 7 new Steam Achievements
Balance
- Updated the explosion hitbox from BokBok and added a telegraphe to preview the explosion range
- Reduced damage from Stick's body to from 3 to 1
- Reduced the damage necessary to activate a secret I won't reveal here from 15 to 10
- Updated the brain power of the Onii so that they can avoid getting stuck behind statues
- Reduced the cooldown of the dash from 2.5 to 2s
- Every player-monsters now drop loot on death, at least 2 coins and a small chance of getting a potion or an item
UI
- New cozy main menu screen while you wait in queue, I'll update the other screens later, please enjoy this one for now
- Updated the font in game
- Added a gradient to the colors on multiple graphic elements
- Updated the HP and MP bars sprites and added animations when you lose/regen HP/MP
- Added the dash as a capacity like the active item for the adventurer, it makes more sense for the CD to be visible and will help with future items updating the dash
Others
- Added a few messages in game to help guide players
- The xp required for each level after lvl 10 is now increasing progressively, if you're after lvl 20, there is a good chance you lost a few levels, I should have updated it earlier sorry!
- A lot of shader/lights/graphics optimizations
- Updated a few rooms tiles layout in the cave zone and the layout of 2 special rooms with traps
- Added a red color variation for the Earth Pikes summoned by the statues and the small fires by the Jamies in the lava zone to differentiate them from the player-summoned ones
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where you'd get stuck in a moving direction after ALT-Tabbing while moving
- Fixed a bug where items spawned by monsters could spawn on walls/holes
- Added a security about the number of players alive (to avoid the bug where the game doesn't finish correctly if everyone is eliminated/dc'd)
- Added a security about the doors closed in a room with no monsters, if you get stuck in a room like that, the doors should open after 60s
- Fixed translation error when someone got eliminated by the dungeon
Bug added
- None
Copium used
- A lot
Changed files in this update