Industry Idle update for 29 January 2022

0.15.0 - In Game Streaming, Recording, Batch Upgrade and Lunar New Year Event

0.15.0

  • In-game Streaming: You can now watch your friend's gameplay while building your economy!
  • Gameplay Recording: You can record your gameplay - either a freeform recording or a 10s director's cut
  • Increase active trades allowed for Expansion Pack 1 owners from 4 to 6 (Hong Kong still gets 50% more active trades)
  • QoL: You can now batch upgrade a type of building to certain level
  • Lunar New Year event (25 Jan - 10 Feb): New resource - Lantern, produced by power plants and can be used as fuel. New policy - Year of The Tiger. All buildings that consume paper will use Lantern instead and will have 2x capacity. Paper mills become Paper Academy and produce culture instead
  • Optimization: Add a new resource movement option: In Viewport
  • Optimization: Improve the performance of large base with resource movements turned off
  • Optimization: Improve the resource movement (flying dots) rendering by 30%-60%
  • Bugfix: Expansion Pack 2 resources accidentally show up in news and crowdfunding
  • Expansion 2 Playtest: New Buildings - Pig Farm, Dairy Factory, Fast Food Chain, Sausage Factory
  • Expansion 2 Playtest: New Resources - Butter, Cheese, Cookie, Burger, Sandwich, Pork, Sausage, Hotdog, Pizza

    There are 125 resources, 169 factories, 58 policies, 16 maps and 52 achievements available in this version

Web: https://play.industryidle.com/

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/

Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle

AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046

