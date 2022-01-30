 Skip to content

Beat Aim update for 30 January 2022

Beta 1.04 - 6 stars maps ratings, songs previews, 16 bugs fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 8110424

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta 1.04 - 30 January 2022

Features (12)
  • Added new 6-1 stars map's ratings system instead of thumbs up/down

    [suggested by Movement]

  • Added "Top Rated" and "Top Rated last 2 weeks" maps sorting options
  • Added text of maps list sorting mode on top of the options button (instead of cogwheel)

  • Added button to play recommended song preview before subscribing to a map



  • Added difficulty popup when song finished importing or downloading (instead of starting with default 0.5)

  • Simplified first login, game will only ask for username
  • Added cinema 3d background for videos (Generator -> Edit -> Visual Map)

  • Map's dependencies will download automatically instead of showing confirmation popup
  • Added "loading...", "search cancelled", "no results" texts for maps list
  • Added new Unity component that renders song video (can be applied to any object) for 3d backgrounds modding https://github.com/kamyker/BeatAim-Halloween
  • In multiplayer map will be revalidated once automatically (after downloading a song) instead of player having to click revalidate button
  • Added tokyo drifter (also with videos support!) and red western 3d backgrounds to bgs list (Generator -> Edit -> Visual Map)

Bug Fixes (16)
  • Sometimes top score were resetting in Generator

    [suggested by Nayllo]
  • Searching for nonexistent terms in the workshop resulted in showing all player's made maps

    [suggested by Nayllo]
  • Grid background was entirely black - added new one "Grid - brighter"

    [suggested by Nayllo]
  • Daily quests were not opening sometimes (also in multiplayer lobby)

    [suggested by relented]
  • After adding a song to generator created map wasn't sorted correctly
  • The mapper search only was bringing up the maps of the player's account, no matter what username was entered

    [suggested by Dreamwar]
  • Maps played in multi coming from the generator of a player didn't have leaderboard shown up at the end

    [suggested by Nayllo]
  • Red Western and Tokyo Drifter maps had missing 3d backgrounds
  • Clicking "~" to open last opened script while playing was freezing the game
  • Map shouldn't start after downloading a song as it has 0.5 difficulty selected
  • "Copy to generator" button didn't copy script files and 3d backgrounds
  • Maps with "+" in their name sometimes failed to load
  • "No internet connection or service offline" appeared when trying to play a few workshop maps

    [suggested by MrCleans]
  • Auto-play couldn't complete tutorial when difficulty was too high
  • Searching by mapper name worked only after 2nd refresh
  • Searching in generator wasn't using all metadata

Redeem Monthly Leagues Prizes

To redeem your winnings fill out the following form please:

September 2021 - https://forms.gle/oxTyByS5ntMRuqvw8

October 2021 - https://forms.gle/8gBMC5J8ZPRrtPtGA

November 2021 - https://forms.gle/eGNrP5ynm9aVYnkX9

December 2021 - https://forms.gle/K5qD5McbnB6UfQU18

To view all of results head to #tournaments channel in our Discord

https://discord.gg/2kW27Ez

Changed files in this update

