Beta 1.04 - 6 stars maps ratings, songs previews, 16 bugs fixed

Beta 1.04 - 30 January 2022
Features (12)
- Added new 6-1 stars map's ratings system instead of thumbs up/down
[suggested by Movement]
- Added "Top Rated" and "Top Rated last 2 weeks" maps sorting options
- Added text of maps list sorting mode on top of the options button (instead of cogwheel)
- Added button to play recommended song preview before subscribing to a map
- Added difficulty popup when song finished importing or downloading (instead of starting with default 0.5)
- Simplified first login, game will only ask for username
- Added cinema 3d background for videos (Generator -> Edit -> Visual Map)
- Map's dependencies will download automatically instead of showing confirmation popup
- Added "loading...", "search cancelled", "no results" texts for maps list
- Added new Unity component that renders song video (can be applied to any object) for 3d backgrounds modding https://github.com/kamyker/BeatAim-Halloween
- In multiplayer map will be revalidated once automatically (after downloading a song) instead of player having to click revalidate button
- Added tokyo drifter (also with videos support!) and red western 3d backgrounds to bgs list (Generator -> Edit -> Visual Map)
Bug Fixes (16)
- Sometimes top score were resetting in Generator
[suggested by Nayllo]
- Searching for nonexistent terms in the workshop resulted in showing all player's made maps
[suggested by Nayllo]
- Grid background was entirely black - added new one "Grid - brighter"
[suggested by Nayllo]
- Daily quests were not opening sometimes (also in multiplayer lobby)
[suggested by relented]
- After adding a song to generator created map wasn't sorted correctly
- The mapper search only was bringing up the maps of the player's account, no matter what username was entered
[suggested by Dreamwar]
- Maps played in multi coming from the generator of a player didn't have leaderboard shown up at the end
[suggested by Nayllo]
- Red Western and Tokyo Drifter maps had missing 3d backgrounds
- Clicking "~" to open last opened script while playing was freezing the game
- Map shouldn't start after downloading a song as it has 0.5 difficulty selected
- "Copy to generator" button didn't copy script files and 3d backgrounds
- Maps with "+" in their name sometimes failed to load
- "No internet connection or service offline" appeared when trying to play a few workshop maps
[suggested by MrCleans]
- Auto-play couldn't complete tutorial when difficulty was too high
- Searching by mapper name worked only after 2nd refresh
- Searching in generator wasn't using all metadata
Redeem Monthly Leagues Prizes
To redeem your winnings fill out the following form please:
September 2021 - https://forms.gle/oxTyByS5ntMRuqvw8
October 2021 - https://forms.gle/8gBMC5J8ZPRrtPtGA
November 2021 - https://forms.gle/eGNrP5ynm9aVYnkX9
December 2021 - https://forms.gle/K5qD5McbnB6UfQU18
To view all of results head to #tournaments channel in our Discord
https://discord.gg/2kW27Ez
Changed files in this update