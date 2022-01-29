 Skip to content

The Sapling update for 29 January 2022

Patch v9.40

Patch v9.40

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added arrow keys as an alternative for scrolling in the editors
  • Fixed an impossible animal: animals with both primitive legs (the first two, without knees) and normal ones made the procedural walking animations glitch
  • Prevented an impossible animal: with random mutations turned on, an animal could emerge that was longer than the procedural texture system could handle
  • Fixed an impossible plant: the object smoothing algorithm can now handle really long thin branches
  • Fixed a crash related to the number of species that sometimes showed up in the ice age scenario

Many thanks to Skully, Dessert, Tim, Kåre and Pizmat, who all sent crash reports and save files to help discover the problems fixed above.

