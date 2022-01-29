Fixed the problem that some systems in the previous version kept prompting to run steam. After this update, you need to run it from steam again.
Fixed Russian translation, thanks to @𝕸𝖎𝖓𝖉𝕽𝖞𝖉𝖊𝖗
Fix the problem that the background display is dislocated after the dock icon is larger than 200 pixels
MyDockFinder update for 29 January 2022
version 1.6.1 update
Changed files in this update