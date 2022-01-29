 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MyDockFinder update for 29 January 2022

version 1.6.1 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8110385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the problem that some systems in the previous version kept prompting to run steam. After this update, you need to run it from steam again.

Fixed Russian translation, thanks to @𝕸𝖎𝖓𝖉𝕽𝖞𝖉𝖊𝖗

Fix the problem that the background display is dislocated after the dock icon is larger than 200 pixels

Changed files in this update

MyDockFinder Content Depot 1787091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.