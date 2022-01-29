 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 29 January 2022

Build 72 - SubBuild 2022.1.29

Share · View all patches · Build 8110112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes :

  • Animation : the player could start to slide while volleying, leading to a wrong animation
  • Animation : sliding wasn't triggering in some cases
  • AI : when hitting on a end of the run, the predicted position for the CPU could be slightly wrong, leading to slightly out-of-sync animation (this is not a fix for the out-of-sync anim when the CPU arrives late on the ball ; this one will be fixed in a future update :fear: )
  • Players : the outfit code wasn't applied correctly, making the World Tour players fully random

Changed files in this update

Tennis Elbow 4 Content Depot 760641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.