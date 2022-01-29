January Content Update

General
New
- Added 3 Test Maps: Valley, Fast Food and Penthouse (Heavily WIP!)
- Working Mirrors
- Vivox Integration
Updated
- New Weapon Descriptions
- Interaction ranges and icon sizes in Lobby
Fixed
- Fixed a rare bug causing you to get stuck on the loading screen
- Fixed rare bug where trap wires would look incorrect (when doors were fully opened)
- Fixed broken lightmap UVs
- Fixed team view cam sometimes going to pre-mission planning level (viewing SWAT truck)
- Fixed Optiwand mesh not appearing in Team View Cam
- Various bugs and crash fixes
- Depreciated SWAT command decal markers and outlines
Gameplay
New
- Sight swapping/toggling for new optics
- Free Look (with option to activate through a hold or toggle). Also has a wider horizontal range of movement
- Alarm traps
Improved
- Better weapon offset for super wide monitors
- Grenades now have a more centered throw trajectory
- Improved melee system for players and AI
- Improved melee hit detection
Updated
- Reduced max Flashbangs and Stingers per player to 4
- Start match time reduced to 10 seconds (previously 20 seconds)
Fixed
- Fixed loadouts occasionally resetting
- Fixed bug that could cause the arrest target to teleport
Graphics
New
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution graphics option
- Options to disable world decals or modify their density and fade distance (significant performance improvement for some hardware)
Improved
- More items now visible in mirror/team view
- NVG visual overhaul
- Several tweaks to reduce blinding the player
- Re-enabled NVG spotlight with extremely low intensity to take care of fringe cases where there's not enough light data
- New LUTs for green and white phosphor options (coming soon)
- Updated overlay material to show inner screen reflections/lighting
- Tweaked exposure curve for better "auto-gating" in extreme light conditions
Fixed
- Fixed some clipping issues at high FOV and low aspect ratio
- Fixed clipping when player was in Low Ready but playing a blocking animation
- Fixed crash on some GPUs running low settings on DX12
AI
General
Improved
- Allow arrested AI to move
- Increased AI step angle so they don’t get caught on small props, causing them to be stuck in place
- Significantly improve AI enemy detection reaction time (SWAT especially)
- Fleeing Improvements
- No fleeing to outdoor areas
- Reduced occurrences of AI running into you
Updated
- Any AI can set off traps
- Increased default number of Roamers to 3
- Increased morale loss from SWAT bash/melee attacks
- Tweaked Rules of Engagement
Fixed
- Fixed roamers so they don't try roam where they can't go (e.g. through locked doors)
- Fixed surrender exit bugs
- Fixed bug with instant snap aiming
- Fixed bug causing AI that are getting up to 'pop'
- Fixed AI being able to see through pixel perfect gaps in geometry
- Fixed bug causing AI to be less aggressive than intended
SWAT
Improved
- SWAT will fire back when sensing damage (fixes SWAT getting shot and not returning fire, also allows Suspects to fire back if they they take damage through walls/doors)
- SWAT will abort arrest if target is not surrendered, or is already arrested
- SWAT now use door interactions from the center (reduces issues in tight geometry spaces where the point on the navmesh will end up on the wrong side)
- SWAT now checks if enemy is fake surrender/drawing/picking up a weapon for engagement checks (with a small buffer of time to simulate delay)
- Improved SWAT navigation for all maps
Updated
- Reduced time spent with weapon up on suspects so they can shoot quicker
- Stack 1/1 on door if giving a single team command (red/blue)
Fixed
- Fixed crash if you collect evidence while giving 'Collect Evidence' command to SWAT
- Fixed several issues causing stalls when breaching and clearing
- Fixed giving two commands in quick succession leading to SWAT not executing the first commands
- Fixed issue where giving quick commands to different SWAT teams could have them execute on the wrong contextual data (e.g. previous door/location)
- Fixed bug that could cause the navmesh to break after using 'Shotgun and Clear' on a door
- Fixed SWAT executing 'Breach and Clear' command early.
Suspects
New
- Hesitation Mechanic
- Reaction animation to heard gunshots
- Suspects investigate trap stimulus when trap goes off
- Suspects lower weapons against walls and doors
Improved
- Tweaked suspect accuracy for better engagements
- Suspects are more likely to surrender if you yell at them before they've targeted anybody
Updated
- First 3 bullets that a suspect fires have an accuracy penalty
- Suspects in Hostage Rescue now execute hostages after spotting an enemy instead of when hearing aggressive noises.
- Reduced shotgun fire rate to 1/sec (We will miss you, shotgun John Wick)
- Beanbag shotgun removed from suspects on Hotel
- Patrols can only end up inside (but can traverse outside)
Fixed
- Fixed Suspects using trapped doors when they had been peeked open
- Fixed Suspects spam firing
- Fixed patrols sometimes not working
Civilians
Updated
- Halved civilian morale
Settings
New
- Use (Only) key bind
- Added Toggle Secondary Sight key bind. Default is bound to P
- Added Free Look Toggle and Hold key binds
- Advanced mirror options (anti alias, decals and dynamic shadows. disabled by default)
- Mouse inverted options for Optiwand
Fixed
- Fixed Reload, Tactical Reload and Mag Check binds
HUD
New
- Implemented crouch animation for 'Paper Doll' health indicator.
Updated
- Changed heal prompt to ‘Press F to Stop Bleeding’
Fixed
- Fixed NVG Paper Doll icon not being displayed sometimes
Performance
New
- Added Performance Profiler (to capture and send performance issues to VOID)
Improved
- Reduced VRAM usage by ~2GB
- Loading screen improvements
- Significantly improved Beanbag and Pepperball particle performance (especially when spammed in a small area)
- Flashbang post process effect
- Beanbag impact particle
- Team View & Optiwand render performance
- Significantly improved team view/optiwand memory usage (was using 16x more memory than needed)
- Main Menu performance
- Mirror performance
- Rain particle FX performance
- Potential stutter improvements
- Performance on levels with many AI
Fixed
- Fixed frosted glass (causing major performance hits)
- Fixed stinger post process effects severely affecting game performance by ~50%
- Fixed stuffer when team view/optiwand are active
Networking
New
- Host Migration
- Only attempt migration on Connection Lost or Connection Timeout
- World state is saved from client perspective at the time of disconnect (getting you back into the game seamlessly)
- Host admin game controls
Improved
- Join random session within desired ping instead of always joining lowest ping (allows people with slightly higher ping to receive players / spreads players over more sessions)
- Greatly optimized network performance
Updated
- Allow joining of servers using Find Sessions running different mods if checksum is turned off(and server has checksum turned off), option available in settings.
- Modded games can now always join any server that has checksum disabled regardless of their own checksum state (vanilla games will only join modded games if this is turned off)
- Change session state in pre-login if server is full (may help with finding full servers)
- Sync movement for physics props placed in the world
- Stagger the initialization of the world over the full time to help reduce bandwidth load when starting a level
Fixed
- Fixed 'Time Until Bomb Explodes' on Bomb Threat only showing for the host
- Fixed occasionally not being able to join sessions
- Fixed quit to main menu not going back to main menu if not a listen server
- Fixed being kicked when restarting the mission
- Potentially fixed some issues causing disconnections (and added further logging to determine any other causes)
- Fixed other SWAT appearing in truck for clients
- Fixed issue where light/laser could fall out of sync if used outside of network relevancy range
Weapons
New
- R7 Launcher, a magazine-fed customizable pepperball gun.
- MK.16, reliably accurate 5.56 assault rifle.
- BCM MK1, weapon skeleton with new audio/model/mesh exclusive to Supporter edition owners. No statistical advantage over other 5.56 ARs currently in game.
- SLR 47, modernized Eastern carbine boasting compactness and power.
- Added ATACR and SDR optics to M4, SBR-300, SA58, BCM MK1, Mk. 16, SR16, and HK416
Updated
- G19 Gen5, updated model/audio for the G19.
- P92X, updated model/audio for the M9A1.
- Reduced camera shake when shooting SA58
- Significantly lowered UMP45 Recoil
- Shortened the SBR-300's barrel significantly
- 'Thumb over bore' combat grip now used for HK416, SBR-300, and SR16
- New Stinger Grenade model.
- New Flash Grenade model.
- New CS Gas Grenade model.
- Increased fire rate of AR-pattern weapons to be more realistic
- SRS optic now uses risers for HK416, SBR-300, and SR16 (if you had the SRS equipped before this change, you may have to re-equip on the workbench)
- Corrected laser rotation when right up against an object
Fixed
- Fixed M4A1 socket for M600V
- Fixed double sound playing for MPX, UMP45 and SBR-300
- Fixed brake scaling for SR16
- Fixed shotgun accuracy
- Fixed P92X(M9) pistol using wrong inertia values
- Fixed G19 backplate not moving with slide
- Fixed G19 slide plate not actually disappearing when an optic is attached
Animation
- Fixed lowered shield reloads with Python revolver
- Fixed A-Pose when killing arrested AI
- Fixed wrongly assigned animations for m45A1 speed reload
- Fixed arrested death poses
Physics
- Re-enabled physics prop interactions (Increased push force so you cannot get stuck on/behind them)
- Fixed collision with thrown items (Chemlights and Grenades)
Scoring
- Scores will no longer save if game is modded
- Traps no longer impact scoring
UI
- Removed loading screen percentage when going back to main menu (as it's a blocking load)
- Fixed mission select not working if two inputs were sent at the exact same time
- Fixed 'Finding Session' text not showing on the menu
VO
New
- TOC Voice
- New set of generic female voice lines
Removed
- Removed unused voice files
- Removed legacy/placeholder voice lines
Updated
- Only agender Judge lines play when ordering arrests
- Updated female civilian voice lines
SFX
- Footstep tweaks for 3P Civilians / Suspects
- Bump sound size for pistol melee so it doesn't pan as player moves
- 3P weapons slightly sidechain bullet impacts now
- Lowered volume for certain sidearm melee foleys
- Tweaks to certain 3P weapons for better parity
- Slightly lower bullet crack chance, removed EQ
- Added updated taser assets and updated taser shot / hum
- Lower trap cut volume
- Many tweaks to existing events across the board to minimize sound drop out
- Updated Mk. 16 / SBR300 / SA58 / Stinger sound events
- Disabled auto activation for many sound sources to prevent leaking
- SWAT voice lines can be heard in headset at range
Music
New
- 'Fast Food' restaurant song(It's a bop)
- 'Penthouse' music
Localization
- Added Korean, French, German and Czech translations
- Korean text now uses Numan font
Miscellaneous
- Fixed spelling/grammar misteaks
- Added Discord Supporter Code in settings (for Supporter server verification purposes)
- Crash reporter now displays a simple error message (ie. Crash, GPUCrash, Assert) and the reason, if possible
Lobby
- Shoothouse target mini-game (Shoothouse timer is now operational)
- Coffee machine in Lobby (with speed buffs for certain drinks)
- Updated Shoothouse trigger box range to get out of forced Low Ready at the first door
Wenderly Hills Hotel -- 'Checkin' In'
New
- Active Shooter Mode
- Hostage Rescue Mode
- Raid Mode
- Hotel's lobby and first floor areas now available for new modes
- Added Chef models
213 Park Homes -- 'Twisted Nerve'
New
- Raid Mode
- Second house has been opened up.
- Added destructible lights
- TV now plays static sound(spooky)
- Sewer area now plays dripping sounds(yucky)
Updated
- Environmental Updates
- Incapacitated Minor score penalty increased to -350 (previous penalty was erroneously -15)
- Adjustments to Meth tunnel ambience
- Tweaks to Meth audio
- Additional sounds added to sewer
- TV on floor in main house now plays sound
- Chime sound added to main house side
- Additional sounds added to spawn garage
- Additional sounds added to street light near spawn
- Rat / debris sounds now play around main house
- Added volume to Meth front door so outdoor ambience plays in near it
- Child's radio on Meth now has event cone parameter so player can't hear it behind wall
- Female suspects on Meth now use female suspect lines
Fixed
- Fixed popping of certain Meth sounds
- Fixed some navs in meth
- Fixed out of bounds areas
- Collision fixes
- Lighting fixes
- Fixed some Meth spawns where AI wouldn't be able to move
- Fixed AI not being able to navigate the hole in the fence on Meth
Caesar's Cars Dealership -- 'Buy Cheap, Buy Twice'
New
- Bomb Threat Mode
- Added rockin' radio track courtesy of a legend
Updated
- Max attenuation for barrel fire reduced
- Increased distance of Dealer car passerby SFX
- Slight volume tweaks to outside Dealer outside quake SFX
- Minor Dealer artwork changes
4U Gas Station -- 'Thank You, Come Again'
Updated
- Adjustments to certain Gas ambiences
- Huge overhaul of ambience volumes to prevent leaking
- Certain room tones changed for better parity
- Certain spatial sounds moved
- Flies now fly around poor Mudasir
Port Hoken -- 'Hide and Seek'
New
- Bomb Threat Mode
- Added creepy auction music to auction room
- Added blocking volume to certain area so players can't go for a swim
Updated
- Tweaked Raid AI count
Fixed
- Fixed drip sound from stopping and starting, remove second sound for better consistency with location
Changed files in this update