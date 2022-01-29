 Skip to content

Ready or Not update for 29 January 2022

January Content Update

Build 8110097

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

New

  • Added 3 Test Maps: Valley, Fast Food and Penthouse (Heavily WIP!)
  • Working Mirrors
  • Vivox Integration

Updated

  • New Weapon Descriptions
  • Interaction ranges and icon sizes in Lobby

Fixed

  • Fixed a rare bug causing you to get stuck on the loading screen
  • Fixed rare bug where trap wires would look incorrect (when doors were fully opened)
  • Fixed broken lightmap UVs
  • Fixed team view cam sometimes going to pre-mission planning level (viewing SWAT truck)
  • Fixed Optiwand mesh not appearing in Team View Cam
  • Various bugs and crash fixes
  • Depreciated SWAT command decal markers and outlines

Gameplay

New

  • Sight swapping/toggling for new optics
  • Free Look (with option to activate through a hold or toggle). Also has a wider horizontal range of movement
  • Alarm traps

Improved

  • Better weapon offset for super wide monitors
  • Grenades now have a more centered throw trajectory
  • Improved melee system for players and AI
  • Improved melee hit detection

Updated

  • Reduced max Flashbangs and Stingers per player to 4
  • Start match time reduced to 10 seconds (previously 20 seconds)

Fixed

  • Fixed loadouts occasionally resetting
  • Fixed bug that could cause the arrest target to teleport

Graphics

New

  • AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution graphics option
  • Options to disable world decals or modify their density and fade distance (significant performance improvement for some hardware)

Improved

  • More items now visible in mirror/team view
  • NVG visual overhaul
  • Several tweaks to reduce blinding the player
  • Re-enabled NVG spotlight with extremely low intensity to take care of fringe cases where there's not enough light data
  • New LUTs for green and white phosphor options (coming soon)
  • Updated overlay material to show inner screen reflections/lighting
  • Tweaked exposure curve for better "auto-gating" in extreme light conditions

Fixed

  • Fixed some clipping issues at high FOV and low aspect ratio
  • Fixed clipping when player was in Low Ready but playing a blocking animation
  • Fixed crash on some GPUs running low settings on DX12

AI

General

Improved

  • Allow arrested AI to move
  • Increased AI step angle so they don’t get caught on small props, causing them to be stuck in place
  • Significantly improve AI enemy detection reaction time (SWAT especially)
  • Fleeing Improvements
  • No fleeing to outdoor areas
  • Reduced occurrences of AI running into you

Updated

  • Any AI can set off traps
  • Increased default number of Roamers to 3
  • Increased morale loss from SWAT bash/melee attacks
  • Tweaked Rules of Engagement

Fixed

  • Fixed roamers so they don't try roam where they can't go (e.g. through locked doors)
  • Fixed surrender exit bugs
  • Fixed bug with instant snap aiming
  • Fixed bug causing AI that are getting up to 'pop'
  • Fixed AI being able to see through pixel perfect gaps in geometry
  • Fixed bug causing AI to be less aggressive than intended

SWAT

Improved

  • SWAT will fire back when sensing damage (fixes SWAT getting shot and not returning fire, also allows Suspects to fire back if they they take damage through walls/doors)
  • SWAT will abort arrest if target is not surrendered, or is already arrested
  • SWAT now use door interactions from the center (reduces issues in tight geometry spaces where the point on the navmesh will end up on the wrong side)
  • SWAT now checks if enemy is fake surrender/drawing/picking up a weapon for engagement checks (with a small buffer of time to simulate delay)
  • Improved SWAT navigation for all maps

Updated

  • Reduced time spent with weapon up on suspects so they can shoot quicker
  • Stack 1/1 on door if giving a single team command (red/blue)

Fixed

  • Fixed crash if you collect evidence while giving 'Collect Evidence' command to SWAT
  • Fixed several issues causing stalls when breaching and clearing
  • Fixed giving two commands in quick succession leading to SWAT not executing the first commands
  • Fixed issue where giving quick commands to different SWAT teams could have them execute on the wrong contextual data (e.g. previous door/location)
  • Fixed bug that could cause the navmesh to break after using 'Shotgun and Clear' on a door
  • Fixed SWAT executing 'Breach and Clear' command early.

Suspects

New

  • Hesitation Mechanic
  • Reaction animation to heard gunshots
  • Suspects investigate trap stimulus when trap goes off
  • Suspects lower weapons against walls and doors

Improved

  • Tweaked suspect accuracy for better engagements
  • Suspects are more likely to surrender if you yell at them before they've targeted anybody

Updated

  • First 3 bullets that a suspect fires have an accuracy penalty
  • Suspects in Hostage Rescue now execute hostages after spotting an enemy instead of when hearing aggressive noises.
  • Reduced shotgun fire rate to 1/sec (We will miss you, shotgun John Wick)
  • Beanbag shotgun removed from suspects on Hotel
  • Patrols can only end up inside (but can traverse outside)

Fixed

  • Fixed Suspects using trapped doors when they had been peeked open
  • Fixed Suspects spam firing
  • Fixed patrols sometimes not working

Civilians

Updated

  • Halved civilian morale

Settings

New

  • Use (Only) key bind
  • Added Toggle Secondary Sight key bind. Default is bound to P
  • Added Free Look Toggle and Hold key binds
  • Advanced mirror options (anti alias, decals and dynamic shadows. disabled by default)
  • Mouse inverted options for Optiwand

Fixed

  • Fixed Reload, Tactical Reload and Mag Check binds

HUD

New

  • Implemented crouch animation for 'Paper Doll' health indicator.

Updated

  • Changed heal prompt to ‘Press F to Stop Bleeding’

Fixed

  • Fixed NVG Paper Doll icon not being displayed sometimes

Performance

New

  • Added Performance Profiler (to capture and send performance issues to VOID)

Improved

  • Reduced VRAM usage by ~2GB
  • Loading screen improvements
  • Significantly improved Beanbag and Pepperball particle performance (especially when spammed in a small area)
  • Flashbang post process effect
  • Beanbag impact particle
  • Team View & Optiwand render performance
  • Significantly improved team view/optiwand memory usage (was using 16x more memory than needed)
  • Main Menu performance
  • Mirror performance
  • Rain particle FX performance
  • Potential stutter improvements
  • Performance on levels with many AI

Fixed

  • Fixed frosted glass (causing major performance hits)
  • Fixed stinger post process effects severely affecting game performance by ~50%
  • Fixed stuffer when team view/optiwand are active

Networking

New

  • Host Migration
  • Only attempt migration on Connection Lost or Connection Timeout
  • World state is saved from client perspective at the time of disconnect (getting you back into the game seamlessly)
  • Host admin game controls

Improved

  • Join random session within desired ping instead of always joining lowest ping (allows people with slightly higher ping to receive players / spreads players over more sessions)
  • Greatly optimized network performance

Updated

  • Allow joining of servers using Find Sessions running different mods if checksum is turned off(and server has checksum turned off), option available in settings.
  • Modded games can now always join any server that has checksum disabled regardless of their own checksum state (vanilla games will only join modded games if this is turned off)
  • Change session state in pre-login if server is full (may help with finding full servers)
  • Sync movement for physics props placed in the world
  • Stagger the initialization of the world over the full time to help reduce bandwidth load when starting a level

Fixed

  • Fixed 'Time Until Bomb Explodes' on Bomb Threat only showing for the host
  • Fixed occasionally not being able to join sessions
  • Fixed quit to main menu not going back to main menu if not a listen server
  • Fixed being kicked when restarting the mission
  • Potentially fixed some issues causing disconnections (and added further logging to determine any other causes)
  • Fixed other SWAT appearing in truck for clients
  • Fixed issue where light/laser could fall out of sync if used outside of network relevancy range

Weapons

New

  • R7 Launcher, a magazine-fed customizable pepperball gun.
  • MK.16, reliably accurate 5.56 assault rifle.
  • BCM MK1, weapon skeleton with new audio/model/mesh exclusive to Supporter edition owners. No statistical advantage over other 5.56 ARs currently in game.
  • SLR 47, modernized Eastern carbine boasting compactness and power.
  • Added ATACR and SDR optics to M4, SBR-300, SA58, BCM MK1, Mk. 16, SR16, and HK416

Updated

  • G19 Gen5, updated model/audio for the G19.
  • P92X, updated model/audio for the M9A1.
  • Reduced camera shake when shooting SA58
  • Significantly lowered UMP45 Recoil
  • Shortened the SBR-300's barrel significantly
  • 'Thumb over bore' combat grip now used for HK416, SBR-300, and SR16
  • New Stinger Grenade model.
  • New Flash Grenade model.
  • New CS Gas Grenade model.
  • Increased fire rate of AR-pattern weapons to be more realistic
  • SRS optic now uses risers for HK416, SBR-300, and SR16 (if you had the SRS equipped before this change, you may have to re-equip on the workbench)
  • Corrected laser rotation when right up against an object

Fixed

  • Fixed M4A1 socket for M600V
  • Fixed double sound playing for MPX, UMP45 and SBR-300
  • Fixed brake scaling for SR16
  • Fixed shotgun accuracy
  • Fixed P92X(M9) pistol using wrong inertia values
  • Fixed G19 backplate not moving with slide
  • Fixed G19 slide plate not actually disappearing when an optic is attached

Animation

  • Fixed lowered shield reloads with Python revolver
  • Fixed A-Pose when killing arrested AI
  • Fixed wrongly assigned animations for m45A1 speed reload
  • Fixed arrested death poses

Physics

  • Re-enabled physics prop interactions (Increased push force so you cannot get stuck on/behind them)
  • Fixed collision with thrown items (Chemlights and Grenades)

Scoring

  • Scores will no longer save if game is modded
  • Traps no longer impact scoring

UI

  • Removed loading screen percentage when going back to main menu (as it's a blocking load)
  • Fixed mission select not working if two inputs were sent at the exact same time
  • Fixed 'Finding Session' text not showing on the menu

VO

New

  • TOC Voice
  • New set of generic female voice lines

Removed

  • Removed unused voice files
  • Removed legacy/placeholder voice lines

Updated

  • Only agender Judge lines play when ordering arrests
  • Updated female civilian voice lines

SFX

  • Footstep tweaks for 3P Civilians / Suspects
  • Bump sound size for pistol melee so it doesn't pan as player moves
  • 3P weapons slightly sidechain bullet impacts now
  • Lowered volume for certain sidearm melee foleys
  • Tweaks to certain 3P weapons for better parity
  • Slightly lower bullet crack chance, removed EQ
  • Added updated taser assets and updated taser shot / hum
  • Lower trap cut volume
  • Many tweaks to existing events across the board to minimize sound drop out
  • Updated Mk. 16 / SBR300 / SA58 / Stinger sound events
  • Disabled auto activation for many sound sources to prevent leaking
  • SWAT voice lines can be heard in headset at range

Music

New

  • 'Fast Food' restaurant song(It's a bop)
  • 'Penthouse' music

Localization

  • Added Korean, French, German and Czech translations
  • Korean text now uses Numan font

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed spelling/grammar misteaks
  • Added Discord Supporter Code in settings (for Supporter server verification purposes)
  • Crash reporter now displays a simple error message (ie. Crash, GPUCrash, Assert) and the reason, if possible

Lobby

  • Shoothouse target mini-game (Shoothouse timer is now operational)
  • Coffee machine in Lobby (with speed buffs for certain drinks)
  • Updated Shoothouse trigger box range to get out of forced Low Ready at the first door

Wenderly Hills Hotel -- 'Checkin' In'

New

  • Active Shooter Mode
  • Hostage Rescue Mode
  • Raid Mode
  • Hotel's lobby and first floor areas now available for new modes
  • Added Chef models

213 Park Homes -- 'Twisted Nerve'

New

  • Raid Mode
  • Second house has been opened up.
  • Added destructible lights
  • TV now plays static sound(spooky)
  • Sewer area now plays dripping sounds(yucky)

Updated

  • Environmental Updates
  • Incapacitated Minor score penalty increased to -350 (previous penalty was erroneously -15)
  • Adjustments to Meth tunnel ambience
  • Tweaks to Meth audio
  • Additional sounds added to sewer
  • TV on floor in main house now plays sound
  • Chime sound added to main house side
  • Additional sounds added to spawn garage
  • Additional sounds added to street light near spawn
  • Rat / debris sounds now play around main house
  • Added volume to Meth front door so outdoor ambience plays in near it
  • Child's radio on Meth now has event cone parameter so player can't hear it behind wall
  • Female suspects on Meth now use female suspect lines

Fixed

  • Fixed popping of certain Meth sounds
  • Fixed some navs in meth
  • Fixed out of bounds areas
  • Collision fixes
  • Lighting fixes
  • Fixed some Meth spawns where AI wouldn't be able to move
  • Fixed AI not being able to navigate the hole in the fence on Meth

Caesar's Cars Dealership -- 'Buy Cheap, Buy Twice'

New

  • Bomb Threat Mode
  • Added rockin' radio track courtesy of a legend

Updated

  • Max attenuation for barrel fire reduced
  • Increased distance of Dealer car passerby SFX
  • Slight volume tweaks to outside Dealer outside quake SFX
  • Minor Dealer artwork changes

4U Gas Station -- 'Thank You, Come Again'

Updated

  • Adjustments to certain Gas ambiences
  • Huge overhaul of ambience volumes to prevent leaking
  • Certain room tones changed for better parity
  • Certain spatial sounds moved
  • Flies now fly around poor Mudasir

Port Hoken -- 'Hide and Seek'

New

  • Bomb Threat Mode
  • Added creepy auction music to auction room
  • Added blocking volume to certain area so players can't go for a swim

Updated

  • Tweaked Raid AI count

Fixed

  • Fixed drip sound from stopping and starting, remove second sound for better consistency with location

Changed files in this update

Ready Or Not - Alpha Content Depot 1144201
  • Loading history…
