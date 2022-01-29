 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 29 January 2022

PATCH v0.15 is live!

Build 8109972

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Climbing to all races

Approach any surface and hold W and you should begin climbing automatically

Sometimes a jump is required.

Added Vaulting over small obstacles and ledges

Fixed collision on farm silos

