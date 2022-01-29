 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

UNDYING update for 29 January 2022

Jan 29 Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8109952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added 10 achievements such as Fight Poison and "Armory Upgraded".
  2. Fixed an issue where the wrong number of items were stacked when crafting.
  3. Fixed a problem where Cody was unable to equip his raincoat.
  4. Fixed some problems with abnormal durability of weapons.
  5. Fixed an issue where the interactive icons around Cody were still displayed when accompanying him.
  6. Fixed a problem where the mini-map did not zoom in correctly, after entering the poison fog area.
  7. Fixed a problem when a weapon is dropped, the weapon icon was still displayed in the HUD avatar area.
  8. Fixed an issue where the number of bullets was not displayed correctly when using an enhanced shotgun.
  9. Updated the source information of some new items on the item description UI.
  10. Poison fog damage is now calculated as a percentage of the character's health, and the Normal difficulty in survival mode and story mode is now deducting 4% of the character's health per in-game hour.
  11. Fixed an issue where the enemy knocked down by rushing to Cody will also exert a corresponding poison DOT effect on the enemy when using a poison-enhanced weapon.
  12. Fixed a problem that caused incorrect poison damage to the enemy after enhancing a weapon with "Poisonous Weapon Ointment"
  13. Fixed an issue where weapons proceeded with "Poisonous Weapon Ointment" will still play hit visual and sound effects after killing enemies.
  14. Now poison vine no longer blocks your way, after its death.
  15. Fixed a problem where you can see the effect of raindrops briefly after entering a new location.

Changed files in this update

Undying Main Depot 638991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.