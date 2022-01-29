- Added 10 achievements such as Fight Poison and "Armory Upgraded".
- Fixed an issue where the wrong number of items were stacked when crafting.
- Fixed a problem where Cody was unable to equip his raincoat.
- Fixed some problems with abnormal durability of weapons.
- Fixed an issue where the interactive icons around Cody were still displayed when accompanying him.
- Fixed a problem where the mini-map did not zoom in correctly, after entering the poison fog area.
- Fixed a problem when a weapon is dropped, the weapon icon was still displayed in the HUD avatar area.
- Fixed an issue where the number of bullets was not displayed correctly when using an enhanced shotgun.
- Updated the source information of some new items on the item description UI.
- Poison fog damage is now calculated as a percentage of the character's health, and the Normal difficulty in survival mode and story mode is now deducting 4% of the character's health per in-game hour.
- Fixed an issue where the enemy knocked down by rushing to Cody will also exert a corresponding poison DOT effect on the enemy when using a poison-enhanced weapon.
- Fixed a problem that caused incorrect poison damage to the enemy after enhancing a weapon with "Poisonous Weapon Ointment"
- Fixed an issue where weapons proceeded with "Poisonous Weapon Ointment" will still play hit visual and sound effects after killing enemies.
- Now poison vine no longer blocks your way, after its death.
- Fixed a problem where you can see the effect of raindrops briefly after entering a new location.
UNDYING update for 29 January 2022
Jan 29 Patch Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
