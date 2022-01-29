 Skip to content

Combots update for 29 January 2022

UPDATE 7.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed

  • Items were not bought if the price was equal to the number of botcoins (you need to have at least 1 more botcoins than required)
  • Sometimes the base for the flag could appear on top of the tree
  • In the player statistics (tab), the name of the Elimination mode was not displayed in the custom game
  • Missile Launcher could drop in TechBoxes even if it was unlocked

Changed

  • Ion Shotgun sound changed
  • Slightly reduced the volume of the teleport sound
  • Removed damage reduction with distance from Ion Shotgun
  • Reduced Laser projectile speed
  • The botcoins were returned and rounded up to 10,000, if you had more then they were converted into experience
  • Item prices for Loadout are now randomly generated for each bot
  • Techboxes will not be issued for leveling up, but they are available in the store for purchase with botcoins
  • More transparent UI elements in the main menu
  • Increased the trail effect of the Railgun
  • Bot flashlight now has a bit of dynamic offset
  • Health will not automatically regenerate in Elimination Mode

Added

  • Added deployment sounds for TechSphere
  • Added sound effect for EMP
  • Added sounds for broken glass (for bus stops)
  • Added sound when trying to shoot when there is no energy

