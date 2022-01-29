UPDATE 7.3.0

Fixed
- Items were not bought if the price was equal to the number of botcoins (you need to have at least 1 more botcoins than required)
- Sometimes the base for the flag could appear on top of the tree
- In the player statistics (tab), the name of the Elimination mode was not displayed in the custom game
- Missile Launcher could drop in TechBoxes even if it was unlocked
Changed
- Ion Shotgun sound changed
- Slightly reduced the volume of the teleport sound
- Removed damage reduction with distance from Ion Shotgun
- Reduced Laser projectile speed
- The botcoins were returned and rounded up to 10,000, if you had more then they were converted into experience
- Item prices for Loadout are now randomly generated for each bot
- Techboxes will not be issued for leveling up, but they are available in the store for purchase with botcoins
- More transparent UI elements in the main menu
- Increased the trail effect of the Railgun
- Bot flashlight now has a bit of dynamic offset
- Health will not automatically regenerate in Elimination Mode
Added
- Added deployment sounds for TechSphere
- Added sound effect for EMP
- Added sounds for broken glass (for bus stops)
- Added sound when trying to shoot when there is no energy
Changed files in this update