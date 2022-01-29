V0.87 Update

optimization:
- The settlement method of the monthly pass has been changed. The settlement will be cleared at the beginning of each month. The monthly pass competition at the end of the month will be evaluated according to the real-time votes.
- Optimized the display of the Monthly Ticket Grand Prix.
- The sending method of monthly pass ranking rewards has been changed.
- Removed the Tetris system.
- Optimized the display title of the monthly box office website.
repair:
- Fixed the problem that the game was instantly completed after uploading.
- Fixed the problem that opening the novel website during the writing of the novel will stop writing the novel.
- Fixed the problem that the monthly pass achievement may not be completed.
- Fixed the problem of mold wearing in some rooms.
Added:
- Added 27 themes and 3 worlds.
- A historical works app has been added to the mobile phone.
- Added random card buff system.
- A new button for quick configuration of books has been added. (When writing, there will be a configuration button in the lower right corner of the book icon, where you can save the book combination settings you want)
- Added hundreds of book reviews.
