v1.4.0: The Age of Hunting

This is a major update to enhance the hunting!
・A new animal "Bear" has been added.
・A new skill "Iron Working" has been added.
・Currency skill triples the Virtue earned from hunting.
・Conservation skill prevents animals from running away. (Photo opportunity!)
The bear's body is covered with a thick wall of fat, making it impossible to damage anything but its head. They are very difficult to defeat, but learning the new "Iron Working" skill will make them easier to defeat.
Changed files in this update