You Will (Not) Remain update for 29 January 2022

Update Notes for Version 1.2

Version 1.2 Bug Fixes:

Fixed:

  1. Pot no longer interactable in nightmare.
  2. Plant no longer interactable in nightmare.
  3. Player no longer barks on the rooftop at one point.
  4. Changed the coffee cup position on one day to be easier to interact with.
  5. Dialogue on the rooftop no longer ends abruptly on one of the days.
  6. "please" typo changed to "pleas" in nightmare scene

We are about to hit 1,000 reviews with an average over 90%. Our small team of four are so happy our game has resonated with so many people, this is all so humbling.

