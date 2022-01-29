Update Notes for Version 1.2

Version 1.2 Bug Fixes:
Fixed:
- Pot no longer interactable in nightmare.
- Plant no longer interactable in nightmare.
- Player no longer barks on the rooftop at one point.
- Changed the coffee cup position on one day to be easier to interact with.
- Dialogue on the rooftop no longer ends abruptly on one of the days.
- "please" typo changed to "pleas" in nightmare scene
We are about to hit 1,000 reviews with an average over 90%. Our small team of four are so happy our game has resonated with so many people, this is all so humbling.
