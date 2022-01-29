 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hotel Magnate update for 29 January 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.2.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8109694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix: v0.8.2.11

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where game was unpausing and was not able to be unpaused
  • Fixed another issue with marketing campaign effects not loading/saving correctly
  • Fixed an issue where guests would sometimes try to check out twice
  • Fixed an issue where you could click load game twice, causing the game not to load correctly
  • Fixed issues with furniture reachability
  • Fixed issues with humans walking on the spot

Known issues

  • Staff members will sometimes stand inside objects (this is being worked on but shouldnt break your hotel)

Changed files in this update

Hotel Magnate Content Depot 832361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.