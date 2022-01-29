Hotfix: v0.8.2.11
Fixes:
- Fixed issue where game was unpausing and was not able to be unpaused
- Fixed another issue with marketing campaign effects not loading/saving correctly
- Fixed an issue where guests would sometimes try to check out twice
- Fixed an issue where you could click load game twice, causing the game not to load correctly
- Fixed issues with furniture reachability
- Fixed issues with humans walking on the spot
Known issues
- Staff members will sometimes stand inside objects (this is being worked on but shouldnt break your hotel)
Changed files in this update