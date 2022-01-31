 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 31 January 2022

Update notes for v0.18.82

Share · View all patches · Build 8109657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks!

This is just a very small update which fixes a crash that some players were having when loading certain older saved games; it was a crash which could occur if a normal or elite monster had chased a subscriber all the way into a different region, and was then returning to their spawn point at the time of the save.

We now handle that situation properly and can successfully load those saves again; apologies for the inconvenience to everyone who ran into that bug, and many thanks for reporting it so that it could be tracked down and fixed!

-T

Changed files in this update

MMORPG Tycoon 2 Win64 Depot 486861
  • Loading history…
MMORPG Tycoon 2 Win32 Depot 486862
  • Loading history…
MMORPG Tycoon 2 OSX Depot 486863
  • Loading history…
MMORPG Tycoon 2 Linux64 Depot 486864
  • Loading history…
MMORPG Tycoon 2 Linux32 Depot 486865
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.