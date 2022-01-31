Update notes for v0.18.82

Hi folks!

This is just a very small update which fixes a crash that some players were having when loading certain older saved games; it was a crash which could occur if a normal or elite monster had chased a subscriber all the way into a different region, and was then returning to their spawn point at the time of the save.

We now handle that situation properly and can successfully load those saves again; apologies for the inconvenience to everyone who ran into that bug, and many thanks for reporting it so that it could be tracked down and fixed!

-T