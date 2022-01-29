Patch 1.46 + 1.47 Hotfix

The included 1.47 hotfix addressed an issue where the game thought it was in media / influencer mode and failed to load a user's normal save files. This is no longer an issue!
Swordsman 1.46
[Improvements / Content Update]
- Event Analytics (anonymous, lets us track total kills world-wide etc.)
[Bug Fixes]
- Bug fix: You need to re-buy the Candy Axe every time you play
- Bug fix: If the Kraken sinks the ship, retrying the level causes problems
- Bug fix: Sometimes a cannon doesn't affect the Kraken
Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/nDGVDca9/swordsman-vr-roadmap
To chat with us, join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/sinnstudio
