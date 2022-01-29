This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone, I hope you have all enjoyed v2.0. Thank you all very much for all the love and feedback I have received.

Today I am releasing the Version 2.0 Speedrunning branch of the game. I promised this branch to the speedrunning community so that they can continue using the strategies that created from the first stage (bugs present in v1.3.2). The only exception to this is that I have not reverted the way weapon walls work (it works properly now and cant be glitched).

To opt into this beta branch, Right Click on The Two of Us in your library --> select Properties --> Betas --> and type the following code "stage2speedrun".

For anyone who is interested in speedrunning The Two of Us. There is now an official Speedrun.com page: https://www.speedrun.com/the_two_of_us

Thank you everyone for your continued support of The Two of Us.

-Ethan