 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Two of Us update for 29 January 2022

Version 2.0 Speedrunning

Share · View all patches · Build 8109591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone, I hope you have all enjoyed v2.0. Thank you all very much for all the love and feedback I have received.

Today I am releasing the Version 2.0 Speedrunning branch of the game. I promised this branch to the speedrunning community so that they can continue using the strategies that created from the first stage (bugs present in v1.3.2). The only exception to this is that I have not reverted the way weapon walls work (it works properly now and cant be glitched).

To opt into this beta branch, Right Click on The Two of Us in your library --> select Properties --> Betas --> and type the following code "stage2speedrun".

For anyone who is interested in speedrunning The Two of Us. There is now an official Speedrun.com page: https://www.speedrun.com/the_two_of_us

Thank you everyone for your continued support of The Two of Us.

-Ethan

Changed depots in 2.0-speedrun branch

View more data in app history for build 8109591
The Two of Us Content Depot 1820171
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.