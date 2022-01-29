Update 4.31.309 - Update for Multiplayer Games

- Teaming Marker: players that have been found in solo games playing with friends will be tagged with "Teaming". That will prevent players to join solo games. This is not a punishment, playing with friends is fine, but the marker prevents players from mistakenly joining solo games.
- Password Protected Games: they are NOT checked anymore if players violate the max. clan players/game rule. Given they are private and someone has a password, it can be joined no matter what.
- Game Broadcasts (Chat): reformatted the game broadcasts in the chat to be more readable (also can now fully be translated).
- Server Time: chat command /time added which returns the date & time on the server (it's generally in UTC).
- Server Time: using the deoration {TIME:<UTC>} will replace the UTC-time to the local time for the person that is viewing the text.
- Copy/Paste: copying the link for an user is now supported also (user://...). Available when right-clicking (or long-pressing) on a user's username in the profile popup.
- Copy/Paste: copying the link for a game now is available also (top/right corner button next to the title of a game).
- Game UI: game listing now also indicates which games are intended for teaming or no.
- Game UI: made some popups taller on larger screens, so more is visible if possible without scrolling.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: misc. textual updates for clarity in admin section.
- Game Manual: added instructions on what the escape characters are for the tags, i.e. ^[ and ^].
- Game Manual: account status icons listed with their corresponding meaning.
- Admin Guide: updated the "Cheat Investigation" section with more detail what is cheating and what is not.
- Moderators: investigation tool updated to better list shared games.
- Bugfix: user administration panel updated to all fits nicely even on small screens (moderators).
- Bugfix: game links can now also be posted on the wall and properly function (i.e. the open the popup).
- Bugfix: quick join games didn't work properly. The index didn't increment properly, preventing new games from being created when an existing game already existed.
- Bugfix Crashes: investigation popup could crash.
Age of Conquest IV update for 29 January 2022
Update 4.31.309 - Update for Multiplayer Games
Patchnotes via Steam Community
