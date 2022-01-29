 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 29 January 2022

Beta 3.789 Network Consolidation

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.789_Network_Consolidation

This one has a whole lot of cool new things for the necromancer, if you're a DLC3 tester at the moment.

For everyone, there's a lot of networking improvements in here. Accuracy, speed, and a lower number of options when it comes to steam networking. I also found that the steam networking in particular was causing some hitching and freezing on the client and host, and moved that code onto a background thread where it no longer causes that.

I'm not sure if I got all the canaries or not, but it seems like I got a number of them, anyhow. There are some new tools that allow you to send metadata headers along with the data, and if you run into a canary, then you can go into personal settings, network, and enable that to get a more precise hit as to where the problem is. If you're the client and getting the error (most likely case), then the host actually is the one who has to enable the metadata send, because they're the one generating the data.

Oh yeah! I almost forgot, but there are literally dozens of bugfixes for nullrefs in here. It touches pretty much every faction in the game in at least a couple of places. All that carnage from a couple of builds back with the new rash of nullrefs should be solved now. Also, tachyon beams work again, unlike the last build or two where I had messed those up with a boolean inversion.

More to come soon, but hopefully this does well for folks in multiplayer over the weekend. I still have some known bugs to iron out, but in terms of random performance drops and error popups, fingers crossed those are largely a thing of the past.

Enjoy!

