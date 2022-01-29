 Skip to content

Paper Planet update for 29 January 2022

Demo Patch 10

Build 8109522

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed heavy bullets being bugged on higher framerates
  • Fixed robobuddy not working with autofire
  • Fixed charged shots not working with autofire

Balance Changes:

  • Rebalanced paperclip drops for zone 1 enemies again
  • Nerfed some zone 3 waves
  • Changed Violet's red bullet shooting attack

Gameplay Changes:

  • Added a new item!
  • Added a bullet opacity setting in settings
  • Made background colors for zone 3 and 5 darker
  • Made it so you have to teleport before the teleport hint will go away
  • Made charged bullet particle louder and bigger
  • Prevented autofire from working during shops and item waves
  • Made screenshake scale with bullet damage

Changed files in this update

Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
