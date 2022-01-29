Demo Patch 10

Bugfixes:
- Fixed heavy bullets being bugged on higher framerates
- Fixed robobuddy not working with autofire
- Fixed charged shots not working with autofire
Balance Changes:
- Rebalanced paperclip drops for zone 1 enemies again
- Nerfed some zone 3 waves
- Changed Violet's red bullet shooting attack
Gameplay Changes:
- Added a new item!
- Added a bullet opacity setting in settings
- Made background colors for zone 3 and 5 darker
- Made it so you have to teleport before the teleport hint will go away
- Made charged bullet particle louder and bigger
- Prevented autofire from working during shops and item waves
- Made screenshake scale with bullet damage
Changed files in this update