Small update - new track!

Happy new year everyone!
Small Update - A New Track
This isn't quite a big feature update, but we recently licensed a bunch of tunes from Raise The Black Flag - Teminite's epic pirate-themed album. Sam (Teminite) wanted to play some Pirate Afterparty on stream next week, so we fast-tracked the tune into the game, along with a few bug fixes.
Details below.
FEATURES
- New track! Pirate Afterparty from Raise The Black Flag with a sweet underwater background
- We also licensed 3 other tunes from the album to put in future updates (Ghost Ship, The Kraken and Raise The Black Flag)
- 2 new options menu tick boxes to allow leaderboard submissions for base game and customs (these were actually slipped in with a hotfix a few weeks ago)
POLISH
- Updated French translations (consistency of “custom” word usage)
- Improved speed and quality of custom menu scrolling
- Updated Unity versions to hopefully reduce the number of DSP / garbage collector related crashes some users are experiencing
BUGS
- Fixed “321 Go” animation and audio sometimes being cut off when a track is loading
See you next patch.
