Spin Rhythm XD update for 29 January 2022

Small update - new track!

Spin Rhythm XD update for 29 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year everyone!

Small Update - A New Track

This isn't quite a big feature update, but we recently licensed a bunch of tunes from Raise The Black Flag - Teminite's epic pirate-themed album. Sam (Teminite) wanted to play some Pirate Afterparty on stream next week, so we fast-tracked the tune into the game, along with a few bug fixes.

Details below.

**

FEATURES

**

  • New track! Pirate Afterparty from Raise The Black Flag with a sweet underwater background
  • We also licensed 3 other tunes from the album to put in future updates (Ghost Ship, The Kraken and Raise The Black Flag)
  • 2 new options menu tick boxes to allow leaderboard submissions for base game and customs (these were actually slipped in with a hotfix a few weeks ago)

**

POLISH

**

  • Updated French translations (consistency of “custom” word usage)
  • Improved speed and quality of custom menu scrolling
  • Updated Unity versions to hopefully reduce the number of DSP / garbage collector related crashes some users are experiencing

**

BUGS

**

  • Fixed “321 Go” animation and audio sometimes being cut off when a track is loading

See you next patch.

