Build 8109464 · Last edited 29 January 2022 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Thank you all playing this game.

Some players have sent me some comments, so

we deploy a new update for Win by Definition.

This game is basically for Japanese (especially from the part of language),

so you should read the Japanese version of this patch-note.

Once Again, thanks to everyone playing this game.

We will continue to strive for a better game.

Tooru Akagi