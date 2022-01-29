Minor Update #1

-Added ability to change Take all and Deposit all key binds in input settings.
-Added ability for purple skeletons and knights to have a drop chance for specific iron weapons.
-Added two new input actions kill all summons[T], and attack target[F].
-Added attack target which will force your summons to attack a target that you have hit with a projectile/spell or melee.
-Added player versus player damage multiplier.
-Added functionality for Summons to be recalled to the player with [G] Key.
-Added functionality for Summons to be turned passive or aggressive with [Y] Key.
-Changed totem to be a box shape instead of a circle.
-Doubled required plant growth time in planters.
-Fixed walls in human port.
-Fixed walls in savage city.
-Fixed sitting in water bug.
-Fixed certain crafting stations being accessible even if not original builder or not on totem.
-Fixed vanguard armor not giving the proper XP.
-Fixed UI text to say energy instead of stamina.
-Fixed land claims overriding an already placed land claim.
-Fixed ceiling being placed on walls that are on a ceiling without foundation underneath.
-Fixed being able to refill buckets or waterskins that have max charges.
-Fixed healing forcing players to stand from sitting.
-Fixed healing forcing players to fall from climbing.
-Fixed healing showing blood particles and playing hit sounds.
-Fixed summons spell books not showing correct mana cost.
-Fixed being able to sell items to vendors from the player inventory instead of just the vendor's trade list.
-Fixed AoE spells being able to hit building objects behind walls.
-Fixed projectiles able to damage buildings with PvP disabled.
-Fixed unable to hit training dummies with PvP disabled.
-Fixed defensive buildings returning damage when hit by projectiles.
-Fixed defensive buildings doing damage before they are built.
-Fixed defensive buildings able to do damage through walls.
-Moved defensive plans to the research table.
-Updated defensive buildings to take full damage from AI.
-Updated well so it can no longer adjust height when placing.
-Updated missing items warning to show list items from container and inventory.
-Updated password to be encrypted.
-Updated heated throwing spear experience.
-Removed locks in game if not original builder or authorized to totem no door access.
-Reduced seed drop from gathered plants by 1/3-1/2.
-Tweaked when armor recipes are gained from 10 to 20 to split recipes between 5/10/15/20.
-Tweaked armor xp gains.
-Tweaked when chef recipes are gained from 10 to 20 to split recipes between 5/10/15/20.
-Tweaked staff crafting xp gain.
-Tweaked weapon crafting to allow steel throwing weapons at WS lvl 5 instead of 10.
-Tweaked land claim totems to be upgraded instead of authorization based.
-Tweaked defensive buildings to only be place-able in an active land claim totem.
-Tweaked automaton damage and lootlist.
-Tweaked clay resources to be more abundant on map.
