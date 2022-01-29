Minor Update #1

-Added ability to change Take all and Deposit all key binds in input settings.

-Added ability for purple skeletons and knights to have a drop chance for specific iron weapons.

-Added two new input actions kill all summons[T], and attack target[F].

-Added attack target which will force your summons to attack a target that you have hit with a projectile/spell or melee.

-Added player versus player damage multiplier.

-Added functionality for Summons to be recalled to the player with [G] Key.

-Added functionality for Summons to be turned passive or aggressive with [Y] Key.

-Changed totem to be a box shape instead of a circle.

-Doubled required plant growth time in planters.

-Fixed walls in human port.

-Fixed walls in savage city.

-Fixed sitting in water bug.

-Fixed certain crafting stations being accessible even if not original builder or not on totem.

-Fixed vanguard armor not giving the proper XP.

-Fixed UI text to say energy instead of stamina.

-Fixed land claims overriding an already placed land claim.

-Fixed ceiling being placed on walls that are on a ceiling without foundation underneath.

-Fixed being able to refill buckets or waterskins that have max charges.

-Fixed healing forcing players to stand from sitting.

-Fixed healing forcing players to fall from climbing.

-Fixed healing showing blood particles and playing hit sounds.

-Fixed summons spell books not showing correct mana cost.

-Fixed being able to sell items to vendors from the player inventory instead of just the vendor's trade list.

-Fixed AoE spells being able to hit building objects behind walls.

-Fixed projectiles able to damage buildings with PvP disabled.

-Fixed unable to hit training dummies with PvP disabled.

-Fixed defensive buildings returning damage when hit by projectiles.

-Fixed defensive buildings doing damage before they are built.

-Fixed defensive buildings able to do damage through walls.

-Moved defensive plans to the research table.

-Updated defensive buildings to take full damage from AI.

-Updated well so it can no longer adjust height when placing.

-Updated missing items warning to show list items from container and inventory.

-Updated password to be encrypted.

-Updated heated throwing spear experience.

-Removed locks in game if not original builder or authorized to totem no door access.

-Reduced seed drop from gathered plants by 1/3-1/2.

-Tweaked when armor recipes are gained from 10 to 20 to split recipes between 5/10/15/20.

-Tweaked armor xp gains.

-Tweaked when chef recipes are gained from 10 to 20 to split recipes between 5/10/15/20.

-Tweaked staff crafting xp gain.

-Tweaked weapon crafting to allow steel throwing weapons at WS lvl 5 instead of 10.

-Tweaked land claim totems to be upgraded instead of authorization based.

-Tweaked defensive buildings to only be place-able in an active land claim totem.

-Tweaked automaton damage and lootlist.

-Tweaked clay resources to be more abundant on map.