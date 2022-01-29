 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 29 January 2022

Feature Friday - January 28, 2022

Feature Friday - January 28, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
203.9 - 'beta' branch

  • Added a new UI for the Continue screen and removed the stand-in overlay one.

  • Mouse input is now enabled by default.

  • On Roleplay and Wandor modes, Gyl is now a checkpoint location.

  • Creatures no longer spawn inside the [redacted] at Gyl.

  • Reduced the chance for low tier creatures to have high tier items like zetachrome.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to occasionally crash when you accessed a book.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some relics to generate with place names.

  • Fixed a bug that caused artifacts providing additional carry capacity to function when improperly equipped.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the hooks from Hooks for Feet to be placed in your inventory when buying new mutations.

  • Fixed a bug that caused popups about extradimensional psychic hunters to continue appearing after you left [redacted].

  • We started to add Steam Deck support.

    • When running on Steam Deck, the default scale is set to 1.25x.
    • When running on Steam Deck, the prerelease input manager is the default input mode.
    • When running on Steam Deck, the overlay keyboard will be displayed for text input fields.
    • Updated Steamworks SDK to 1.53a.

