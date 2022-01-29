Feature Friday - January 28, 2022

203.9 - 'beta' branch
Added a new UI for the Continue screen and removed the stand-in overlay one.
Mouse input is now enabled by default.
On Roleplay and Wandor modes, Gyl is now a checkpoint location.
Creatures no longer spawn inside the [redacted] at Gyl.
Reduced the chance for low tier creatures to have high tier items like zetachrome.
Fixed a bug that caused the game to occasionally crash when you accessed a book.
Fixed a bug that caused some relics to generate with place names.
Fixed a bug that caused artifacts providing additional carry capacity to function when improperly equipped.
Fixed a bug that caused the hooks from Hooks for Feet to be placed in your inventory when buying new mutations.
Fixed a bug that caused popups about extradimensional psychic hunters to continue appearing after you left [redacted].
We started to add Steam Deck support.
- When running on Steam Deck, the default scale is set to 1.25x.
- When running on Steam Deck, the prerelease input manager is the default input mode.
- When running on Steam Deck, the overlay keyboard will be displayed for text input fields.
- Updated Steamworks SDK to 1.53a.
