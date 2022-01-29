Critadel - Major Update 1.1.007 Patchnote

Hello everyone,

We are happy to finally announce the major update we have revealed last month!

As we mentioned on the previous post, this update will add features and fixes that can enhance the gameplay expereince in general.

The following features are added in the game

Weapon Slot Configuration

Key Rebinding

Item Descriptions

Weapon Auto-Swap

Improved Weapon List UI

New Weapon change hotkey for controllers (Default: LT(L2)+RS)

We also implemented small balancings and fixes.

Changed the color of the bubbles from the slime-like enemies to red for better visibility.

Increased the amout of expereince points earned from Hard Mode (x1.5 from Normal Mode)

Adjusted the trigger requirment of the third option at "Ancient Storage Box" from "200 MAX HP decrease" to "100 MAX HP decrease"

Now bigger crystals will be generated from the disposer at Eve's Shop when A or S ranked items are disposed on the machine.

Changed how players can move to the next room after defeating Longinus and Noah Fortress. (Now players must interact with the portal)

Adjusted locations of light bulbs for some stages

That should be it for this update! we hope these will make Critadel more fun to play for you!

Also, happy lunar new years to everyone! 2022 is a tiger's year according to the Chinese zodiac so here's Nox celebrating the new year with a tiger!

Thank you for all of your supports again and we will come back with some more information to share with you soon.