The VII Enigma update for 29 January 2022

Script Update Fix

29 January 2022

We have just updated the game to fix some spelling mistakes and typos, so be sure to update your game.

This occurred because our final proof-read script ended up being overwritten with an older version (very annoyingly) just prior to release. We didn't want to delay the release, as such we have been combing through the game to fix everything back up - this update should fix all that. If you do notice anything that slipped between the cracks free to post it on the community screenshot section, or join the discord and let us know there.

Thank you!

