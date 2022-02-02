 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hunt: Showdown update for 2 February 2022

Hotfix for Update 1.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8108675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hunters,

This hotfix is aimed at resolving an issue that was introduced with Update 1.7.2 that caused some performance issues for a some of you.

For more details, you can check out our developer update post here: https://steamcommunity.com/games/594650/announcements/detail/4500786770165346059

  • Fixed an issue where the confirmation window was missing when buying the last Dark tribute with Bloodbonds.
  • Fixed an issue where the pop-up window was not displayed correctly when you receive a Legendary weapon or item rewards from Dark Tribute.

~The Hunt team.

Changed files in this update

Code Depot 594651
  • Loading history…
Assets Depot 594652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.