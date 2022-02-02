Hotfix for Update 1.7.2

Hunters,
This hotfix is aimed at resolving an issue that was introduced with Update 1.7.2 that caused some performance issues for a some of you.
For more details, you can check out our developer update post here: https://steamcommunity.com/games/594650/announcements/detail/4500786770165346059
- Fixed an issue where the confirmation window was missing when buying the last Dark tribute with Bloodbonds.
- Fixed an issue where the pop-up window was not displayed correctly when you receive a Legendary weapon or item rewards from Dark Tribute.
~The Hunt team.
