Relatively small update this time! Here are the changes.
Significant graphics improvements.
Fixed an issue responsible for the disconnect bug.
Fixed a graphical issue involving the main avenue in the Armory.
More varied architecture.
Enemy spawn shields now look much better.
Misc minor optimizations.
Other misc fixes and improvements.
Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 29 January 2022
Beta 0.111
Relatively small update this time! Here are the changes.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update