Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 29 January 2022

Beta 0.111

Build 8108659 · Last edited by Wendy

Relatively small update this time! Here are the changes.

Significant graphics improvements.

Fixed an issue responsible for the disconnect bug.

Fixed a graphical issue involving the main avenue in the Armory.

More varied architecture.

Enemy spawn shields now look much better.

Misc minor optimizations.

Other misc fixes and improvements.

