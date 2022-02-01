Update V0.5

Greetings from Intern Pursuit, Inc. (d/b/a Employers 4 Change), and from Cat 5 Studios.

We are pleased to bring you another update quick on the heels of our moon launch. In this update, we have made some major progress again, adding a level and finishing some main functions, as well as adding most of the controller support.

PLEASE NOTE: Save files from previous versions are not compatible with this version. Please start a new game. The save system has been finalized, so this will hopefully be the final update which requires you to start a new file.

Current Update:

NEW LEVEL: Titan, one of Saturn’s moons. Explore a vast alien junkyard while fighting robots.

SUPERSKILLS: Passive abilities which can be upgraded using Talents dropped by enemies to make your character stronger.

DIFFICULTY LEVELS: Beating levels of lower difficulties will let you replay them on higher difficulties! On higher difficulty levels, enemies will spawn in greater number and follow different paths. Some difficulty levels let you explore areas you couldn’t access before.

EXPANDED CONTROLLER SUPPORT: almost all menus and gameplay can be done using a controller. The tower building menu and upgrade menu don’t have controller support yet, but we’re planning to add it in the next update.

Many bug fixes as we continue to implement all the core functions. Almost all core functionalities are implemented.

For the future:

The next update will be a double feature – two new worlds, Uranus and Mercury!

Hidden collectables – find postcards to save in your scrapbook and look for your robot pal Awesomo in hidden places.

Graphical improvements for the upgrade interface.

Complete controller support for all menus.

We have finished writing the story, so we will continue to implement it as we release levels.

Thank you all for checking out our game. Please leave us feedback on current gameplay or bugs you find and leave any suggestions. Expect another update soon.