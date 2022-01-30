 Skip to content

Prismatic Maze update for 30 January 2022

Ra Ra Ra!

Hey Everybody!

After over a year since our last update, we're publishing a new update for Prismatic Maze today!

The change includes a complete overhaul of our underlying state engine, a complete redesign of the mini-map system, the addition of a playback system with pace controls for maze growth and bug fixes.

You probably won't notice a lot of difference after this change, even though a ton of the back end systems were completely torn apart and rebuilt. The game should play a little smoother and faster, especially during maze creation.

Thanks,

Chani.

1.15.2 - Paternity Update IV

  • fix bug caused by asynchronously saving state while simultaneously starting new map creation (MGL->CreateNewMaze)
  • minor update to last entry in update log

1.15.1 - Paternity Update III

  • hide map creation playback controls when map isn't visible
  • redesign map creation playback controls w/ fast-backward icon & gradient slider
  • store/load map creation playback controls in game config
  • fix bug in create new map menu that was leaving step name empty when it should be "Ready"
  • sort ingredients in blueprint info menu

1.15.0 - Paternity Update II

  • enable debugging of library code
  • fix error in ghost chase logic
  • prevent multiple loading scenarios caused by spamming menu buttons

1.14.6 - Paternity Update I

  • rollup of updates since 7/9/2020
  • full redesign of data access layer
  • update Unity 2019.4.1f1->2020.3.25f1
  • update minimap to dynamic texture
  • add maze generation playback controls
  • bug fixes

Changed files in this update

