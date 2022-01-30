Hey Everybody!
After over a year since our last update, we're publishing a new update for Prismatic Maze today!
The change includes a complete overhaul of our underlying state engine, a complete redesign of the mini-map system, the addition of a playback system with pace controls for maze growth and bug fixes.
You probably won't notice a lot of difference after this change, even though a ton of the back end systems were completely torn apart and rebuilt. The game should play a little smoother and faster, especially during maze creation.
Thanks,
Chani.
1.15.2 - Paternity Update IV
- fix bug caused by asynchronously saving state while simultaneously starting new map creation (MGL->CreateNewMaze)
- minor update to last entry in update log
1.15.1 - Paternity Update III
- hide map creation playback controls when map isn't visible
- redesign map creation playback controls w/ fast-backward icon & gradient slider
- store/load map creation playback controls in game config
- fix bug in create new map menu that was leaving step name empty when it should be "Ready"
- sort ingredients in blueprint info menu
1.15.0 - Paternity Update II
- enable debugging of library code
- fix error in ghost chase logic
- prevent multiple loading scenarios caused by spamming menu buttons
1.14.6 - Paternity Update I
- rollup of updates since 7/9/2020
- full redesign of data access layer
- update Unity 2019.4.1f1->2020.3.25f1
- update minimap to dynamic texture
- add maze generation playback controls
- bug fixes
