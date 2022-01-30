Hey Everybody!

After over a year since our last update, we're publishing a new update for Prismatic Maze today!

The change includes a complete overhaul of our underlying state engine, a complete redesign of the mini-map system, the addition of a playback system with pace controls for maze growth and bug fixes.

You probably won't notice a lot of difference after this change, even though a ton of the back end systems were completely torn apart and rebuilt. The game should play a little smoother and faster, especially during maze creation.

Thanks,

Chani.

1.15.2 - Paternity Update IV

fix bug caused by asynchronously saving state while simultaneously starting new map creation (MGL->CreateNewMaze)

minor update to last entry in update log

1.15.1 - Paternity Update III

hide map creation playback controls when map isn't visible

redesign map creation playback controls w/ fast-backward icon & gradient slider

store/load map creation playback controls in game config

fix bug in create new map menu that was leaving step name empty when it should be "Ready"

sort ingredients in blueprint info menu

1.15.0 - Paternity Update II

enable debugging of library code

fix error in ghost chase logic

prevent multiple loading scenarios caused by spamming menu buttons

1.14.6 - Paternity Update I