Campaign screen revamp. DR4X Weekly Changelog #28: 1/28/2022

Started on camapign screen updates. Some important UI additions and polish.

I also updated the store page!

As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week to the game. Most of this was live as of last night!

Gameplay and UI

-Can now load and delete save files from the main menu instead of having to do it from in game.

--Even has loading sreen



-Moved about and credits to own scene

--About/Credits/Extras screen has secrets



-Added Vsync toggle to options menu

-Revamped campaign screen

--Now looks prettier and has a world map you can scroll around on

-Added Intros that pop up the first time you open certain screens and never again, just introducing the game and myself

-When opening seperate NodeOS program, DR4X music now stops

-Added a lot of secretty secrets

-When you open up the skirmish, or the main menu, or the campaign it now gives you a friendly informative popup the first time you open it

-Slight graphical upgrades



-UI theme handler improvements

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug with loading saved scenarios

-Fixed bug where when loading a game the resources display would be mesed up

-Fixed GSBTU typos

Balancing

None this time.

Suggestion for testers

-Check out the world map