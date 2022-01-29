Campaign screen revamp. DR4X Weekly Changelog #28: 1/28/2022

Started on camapign screen updates. Some important UI additions and polish.
I also updated the store page!
As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week to the game. Most of this was live as of last night!
Gameplay and UI
-Can now load and delete save files from the main menu instead of having to do it from in game.
--Even has loading sreen
-Moved about and credits to own scene
--About/Credits/Extras screen has secrets
-Added Vsync toggle to options menu
-Revamped campaign screen
--Now looks prettier and has a world map you can scroll around on
-Added Intros that pop up the first time you open certain screens and never again, just introducing the game and myself
-When opening seperate NodeOS program, DR4X music now stops
-Added a lot of secretty secrets
-When you open up the skirmish, or the main menu, or the campaign it now gives you a friendly informative popup the first time you open it
-Slight graphical upgrades
-UI theme handler improvements
Bug Fixes
-Fixed bug with loading saved scenarios
-Fixed bug where when loading a game the resources display would be mesed up
-Fixed GSBTU typos
Balancing
None this time.
Suggestion for testers
-Check out the world map
Changed files in this update