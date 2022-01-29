 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Shaped Beats update for 29 January 2022

Release Notes: 1.5.7.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8108577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 1.5.7.2022

-A Simulator has been included as a tutorial for you to practice your attacks.

-Added New Content In the Gallery.

-Fixed errors in the extra content.

-still working on translations

Greetings to all the pilots

Changed files in this update

Shaped Beats Content Depot 1783181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.