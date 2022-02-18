Underwater Content Update

Newly Added Maker Tiles:
- Water Level Generators (2) - Sets the default water level of the room.
- Water Level Switches (3) - Sets the water level of the room when hit.
- Bodysuit Upgrades (4) - Protects against the corresponding environmental hazard while in water.
- Swimming Bodysuit Upgrade - Negates movement restrictions while underwater.
- Swimming Flippers Upgrade - Allows infinite jumps while underwater.
- Fish Enemy - Swims horizontally in water, flounders on land.
- Small Shark Enemy - Swims around in water, motionless on land. Chases after player if nearby.
- Jellyfish Enemy - Swims vertically in water, sticks to one spot on land.
- Environment Signs (7) - Environment indicators that hang from the background (including Water).
- Half Ramps (4) - Ramps that incline at 30 degrees.
- Raised Half Ramps (8) - Half-ramps that are offset by half a block, either with a gap or filled.
Fixes and Improvements:
- Added underwater behavior for all enemy types.
- Increased damage taken from Bats from 10 to 20.
- On the Pause Map, added options to view environments and water levels of each discovered room.
- On the Pause Map, replaced cyan borders with magenta borders to indicate checkpointed rooms.
- On the Pause Map, replaced flashing effect with cyan border to indicate the current room.
- Tweaked the Maker Mode GUI layout.
- Other assorted bug fixes.
