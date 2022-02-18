 Skip to content

Creator's Asteroid update for 18 February 2022

Underwater Content Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Newly Added Maker Tiles:
  • Water Level Generators (2) - Sets the default water level of the room.
  • Water Level Switches (3) - Sets the water level of the room when hit.
  • Bodysuit Upgrades (4) - Protects against the corresponding environmental hazard while in water.
  • Swimming Bodysuit Upgrade - Negates movement restrictions while underwater.
  • Swimming Flippers Upgrade - Allows infinite jumps while underwater.
  • Fish Enemy - Swims horizontally in water, flounders on land.
  • Small Shark Enemy - Swims around in water, motionless on land. Chases after player if nearby.
  • Jellyfish Enemy - Swims vertically in water, sticks to one spot on land.
  • Environment Signs (7) - Environment indicators that hang from the background (including Water).
  • Half Ramps (4) - Ramps that incline at 30 degrees.
  • Raised Half Ramps (8) - Half-ramps that are offset by half a block, either with a gap or filled.
Fixes and Improvements:
  • Added underwater behavior for all enemy types.
  • Increased damage taken from Bats from 10 to 20.
  • On the Pause Map, added options to view environments and water levels of each discovered room.
  • On the Pause Map, replaced cyan borders with magenta borders to indicate checkpointed rooms.
  • On the Pause Map, replaced flashing effect with cyan border to indicate the current room.
  • Tweaked the Maker Mode GUI layout.
  • Other assorted bug fixes.

