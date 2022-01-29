 Skip to content

The Last From Mars update for 29 January 2022

Aiming for the next round

Share · View all patches · Build 8108493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enemies

  • crawlers sounds improvements.

Gameplay

  • Change in number of enemies per wave.

  • Skip wave Machine: In the center of the map there is a machine, which if you use it, it starts the wave instantly. Depending on the seconds left, you will receive a number of orbs.

  • Three new drops: invincibility, movement speed and attack speed.

  • Dropbox: At the beginning of each round two boxes will fall with a special drop.

  • The laser sight of the weapon was removed, and a physical sight was added to the model, now you must literally aim.

  • Completely revamped tutorials.

  • More movement speed to the player during slowmotion.

Other

  • New sounds in explosion.
  • New VFX on drops.
  • New bomb parabol.
  • Minor fixes.

