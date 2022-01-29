Aiming for the next round

Enemies
- crawlers sounds improvements.
Gameplay
-
Change in number of enemies per wave.
-
Skip wave Machine: In the center of the map there is a machine, which if you use it, it starts the wave instantly. Depending on the seconds left, you will receive a number of orbs.
-
Three new drops: invincibility, movement speed and attack speed.
-
Dropbox: At the beginning of each round two boxes will fall with a special drop.
-
The laser sight of the weapon was removed, and a physical sight was added to the model, now you must literally aim.
-
Completely revamped tutorials.
-
More movement speed to the player during slowmotion.
Other
- New sounds in explosion.
- New VFX on drops.
- New bomb parabol.
- Minor fixes.
Changed files in this update