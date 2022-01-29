 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tidewoken Public Test update for 29 January 2022

0.3.24: Playtest patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8108472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Fix: Ghost Mend tooltip

Fix: Vicious Spider damage not applied correctly

Balance: Vicious Spider bonus damage reduced

Balance: Reduced the "Pushback Potion" bonus damage

Balance: Reduced the Animal Synergy shield value

Fix: Craw Queen's repelling tornado won't trigger endlessly. There might still be an issue with pushback damage

Change: Kuundra's Wound now also applies a bleeding if the target had no bleeding

Fix: Saving failed -> Saving characters with a blank skill inbetween will move the later skills to the right. This is only a temporary solution

Visuals: Speed of missiles increased by 20% and less impact delay

Change: Skill Swap closes when your own turn starts.

Balance: Reduced The Maw's "Devour" damage.

Balance: Reduced "Spirit Realm" energy cost by 5.

Balance: Reduced "Spirit Release" energy cost by 5.

Balance: Improved rare damage perks.

Balance: Gust now has a 1 character per turn limit, but longer range, more MP removed and modifiable range

Change: "Overload" now gives the orb bonus magic damage before it detonates.

Change: "Master's Call" always applies Spirit Realm for 1 turn now and gets bonus range from Clairvoyance.

Changed files in this update

Tidewoken Alpha Test Depot Depot 1613801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.