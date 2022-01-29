0.3.24: Playtest patch #1

Changelog
Fix: Ghost Mend tooltip
Fix: Vicious Spider damage not applied correctly
Balance: Vicious Spider bonus damage reduced
Balance: Reduced the "Pushback Potion" bonus damage
Balance: Reduced the Animal Synergy shield value
Fix: Craw Queen's repelling tornado won't trigger endlessly. There might still be an issue with pushback damage
Change: Kuundra's Wound now also applies a bleeding if the target had no bleeding
Fix: Saving failed -> Saving characters with a blank skill inbetween will move the later skills to the right. This is only a temporary solution
Visuals: Speed of missiles increased by 20% and less impact delay
Change: Skill Swap closes when your own turn starts.
Balance: Reduced The Maw's "Devour" damage.
Balance: Reduced "Spirit Realm" energy cost by 5.
Balance: Reduced "Spirit Release" energy cost by 5.
Balance: Improved rare damage perks.
Balance: Gust now has a 1 character per turn limit, but longer range, more MP removed and modifiable range
Change: "Overload" now gives the orb bonus magic damage before it detonates.
Change: "Master's Call" always applies Spirit Realm for 1 turn now and gets bonus range from Clairvoyance.
Changed files in this update