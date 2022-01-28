Entodrive Devlog #46

YouTube

What I've Been Working On :

The Time of Crisis Tie-in event rolls on! Your rival and famous Entodrive blogger Mandervack the Dark believes you've murdered Max Jai. He has stolen important documents relating to void Entodrive, the Forever Corporation, and everything you knew about animating Entodrive into reality. Max Jai failed to make it to the debut of the brand new server tower. It's only a matter of time till people start asking questions. A chase must ensue. Board the S.S. Vector to Mystery Isle. Explore new locations with exclusive Entodrive to hack!



+New Location Escher Road

+Alder Village now has a port!

+Travel via SS Vector from Alder Village to the Mystery Isle.

+New Battle with Rival Mandervack the Dark

+New Music for battling Mandervack the Dark by REDEARTHMUSIC

+Updated music for wild battles (variation of the old theme to make it more cheerful)

+New battle background for Escher Road

+Improved battle background for palm tree environments

+Added mystery shrine

+3 Trades at the Mystery shrine will activate mystical battle event

+Mystical battle with Hypmantic



+Fixed bug where Lactic Acid wouldn't lower speed

+Fixed some mismatched abilities for some monster's moves

+Fixed bug where use item effect wouldn't disable if player ran from battle

+FIxed bug where surf wave would always miss stat change ability

+Added new tall jungle tree sprites

+Added new achievement framed

Completed Monster List :

What's Coming Next :

Dynamo City

Red Forest

Conclusion to the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

Updated Guides

Updated Report Stations