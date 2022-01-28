Aim Lab 0.96.0 (Content Browser, Discord Status Update & Bug Fixes)

This patch brings an updated UI to make finding tasks easier, a new Discord Status when training in Aim Lab and plenty of bug fixes!

Let’s find out more:

Content Browser

We’ve made it easier than ever to browse, explore and even share the training tasks you need. With the new content browser you can easily sort through featured, favorites, recommended and game specific tasks without being forced to hop through a bunch of screens and with the new share button located in the top right of every screen, you’ll get a clickable link that allows anyone you share it with to play that task or playlist. There’s even a snapshot of the leaderboards, and the option to set up your loadout before hopping into your task.

Discord Rich Presence

Discord Rich Presence gives you the ability to show what tasks you're playing in Aim Lab as your Discord Status. Show friends what task you're currently playing, how long you’ve been playing and see what tasks others are playing as well.

Bug Fixes

Aim Lab

Workshop items descriptions were truncated at 256 characters in-game

Accidentally adding a space in account registration email triggered invalid email

After playing any task in the tutorial, "continue" and "exit tutorial" carried into the game and appeared on esc menu and results screen

Crosshair previews rendered on top of everything, large images made the settings inaccessible

Import/Export didn’t allow you to play the content after imported or exported

Conflicting password character length requirement when creating account

Custom playlists' order number wasn’t always properly displayed when creating and editing playlists

Next task bar was displayed on some standalone events results screen

Playlist Result Screen Navigator: dropdown didn’t open when played task is a default one

Kafe Entry results screen graph always displayed 1%

Game specific task scores were not being recorded in new featured tab or recently played modal

Deep Link windows didn’t show whole description

Playlist : some siege tasks had weapon unlocked

Coaching Page -> "Click Here to Apply" Text overlapped

Anglehold had invisible step that you can stand on

Acer Predator Multishot Challenge #2 leaderboards had overlapping username text

