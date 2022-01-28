Experimental Patch Notes - 1.14.1

We've released our 1.14 patch on to the experimental branch. We'll move this to default early next week pending no major issues being found. We've also adjusted our version numbers. The build on experimental will already have the version increase. We'll keep to this method as it makes things easier to understand. 1.14.1 is the current version, should we need to hotfix we'll increment to 1.14.2 and so on. The next build will hit exp as 1.15.0, etc. We'll cover this a bit more in upcoming default blog. You'll find a single EXPERIMENTAL SERVER up of course you can always test by running your own.

Please report bugs and issues in game using the F1 menu. If you'd like to track the patch progress and follow more closely with development, check our changelog and feel free to join our Discord.

How to get into experimental branch:

Open Steam and go to your games library.

Right click on STN and select "Properties"

Navigate to the "Betas" tab and select "experimental" in the drop down menu.

Close the properties window.

Patch Notes - Alpha 1.4.1 (Experimental Build)

Known Issues

Locks not working (Fix early next week)

Hordes / Zombies

Reduced zombie amounts by 10%

Hordes can no longer be fled.

Horde zombies now increase in strength as hordes become more difficult.

Fix for one of the zombie female variants having a really short render distance caused by broken mesh

Passive AI

Fix for getting 0 meat when harvesting some animals without a tool

Fix for health of animals being too high

Fix for harvesting of chickens sometimes being difficult caused by a collider issue

Fix for harvesting breaking when chicken rag-dolls roll away too far

Tree Chopping

Tools no longer become less effective as they wear out.

All tree chopping point now highlight as you walk near tree.

Choppable area now bigger to make tree felling easier.

Fixed various collision issues which caused tree to fly off.

Removed small delay in axe hitting animation

Axe fire rate reducing slightly to make chopping faster.

Optimisations

Widespread adjustments to shadow casters of small design props.

Improvements to some performance spikes related to terrain loading

Reduced the amount loaded electrical items at any given time.

Rain particles updated and optimized

Lowered rain emission on lower quality settings for higher performance

Improved performance issue related to zombie physics

Sound dampening optimizations

Small vegetation optimization on low quality settings

Small zombie animation optimizations

Item Placement

Fix for small drops falling through objects when placing/dropping them

Fixed issue where continuous placement mode would crash game client.

Changed continuous placement so that it only happens for drops where that would be the desired behavior.

Placement mode no longer breaks when moving far away from initial place.

Fortification

Fortifications are nearly 3x more affective.

Replaced Wooden Fence barricades with 2 new variants. 1 With a viewing platform on the back edge and the other with a hole for shooting through.

Replaced Metal Fence barricades with 2 new variants. 1 With a viewing platform on the back edge and the other with a hole for shooting through.

Quick Play

Added Quick play feature that joins the most relevant server. Can also be used to rejoin previous sessions.

Localization

Updated translations from Crowdin. 28th Jan 2022

Added link to crowd in translation contribution link on language selection page in-game.

Added Lithuanian support. Translations and Proof readers required here

Added Czech support. Translations and proof readers required here

Added Thai support. Translations and proof readers required here

Removed 200 duplicate entries for the translation source file (further improvements to follow)

Quality of Life (QoL)

Fixed broken collision between vehicles and garage doors

Campfire grills now open the inventory when pressing E on them.

Fluorescent light fittings now start with more bulbs.

Breaker on/off switch button now only goes grey when there isn’t enough breakers to activate.

Added gap in solid exterior doors to provide improved ability to kill zombies on the other side.

Added broken glass to exterior doors

Increased amount of ammo spawns.

Decreased amount of consumables spawns.

UI

Help videos now take longer to show by default.

Improved quick guide wording for starting a fire.

Death message now works correctly again. No longer says Dehydration for all deaths

Fixed text clipping in the crafting tab title.

Padded the text in the main stats area in the inventory

Horde direction indicator on the map no longer has a circle outline.

Updated new life UI wording to reflect importance of fortifying to survive.

Campfire grills a now Shift E pickups to save confusion.

Campfires now function fully without a separate UI window.

Fixed position fires now function fully without a separate UI window.

Inventory UI no longer flickering when hovering over certain items.

Host and Solo tabs condensed into single tab for clarity under 'Host'.

Servers tab now called 'Join'

Improved layout of status read outs in various machines.

Fixed issue which incorrectly stated ban as the reason for all disconnections.

Sounds

Fix for zombie sound dampening ignoring doors

Fix for zombie sound dampening not working in some structures

Fixed issue where too many footstep sounds would play for certain walk/run animations.

Generator sound volume lowered (Missing from previous version).

Visual Effects

Fixed glowing wood on fires

Thanks for the continued support and continued issue and suggestion reporting :).

