Update: Run history, stats, music and more! v0.5.0

Run History + Stats, stats and more stats

A new run history feature has been added to the game! Every run from here on out will be recorded in the history so you can look back at your best or worst runs and help understand how to make future runs successful.

Along with this I've entirely reworked the type of stats that are collected and tracked from each run. I hope these give a lot more clarity how well or poorly a run went and what players can tweak to improve. I'd love to know if there's other stats you'd like to see so let me know in Discord!

This particular feature was a lot of refactoring of how the game handled data so it took a lot longer than I had intended to develop. Good news here is this investment will make developing harder difficulties much easier and give me more visibility into data that will help me balance the game with data alongside the feedback I receive.

This feature checks another major feature off the roadmap. Check it out:



Balance

I want to to scale down the difficulty in the later game (mostly in preparation of harder difficulties). I'm pretty happy with the difficulty in the first two regions but I think the difficulty jump in the third and final region are a bit much so there's a few tweaks to help balance that out.

Reduced the scaling for resources vs civilian costs of later regions. It'll be cheaper to power up shields in the later regions.

Reduced the health, fire rate and increased repair time of the final encounter. Should result in an easier first phase but still an intense final phase.

Content

Two new weapons

Fresh new music in the Dread Region from Chris Inston

Added a sound effect for ship's engines.

New background creature

Fixes