Game Update [Patch 89] Lunar New Year

Hey everyone we have a an amazing new update for you here with patch [89]!
🐅 The Lunar New Year Update! 🐅
Check out the Lunar New Year lobby and there should be a Red Envelope with a gift for each of you 🧧
To celebrate The Year of The Tiger there's a limited time 2X Chips & Creds sale on now!
New Features
-NEW Lunar New Year Lobby Activated
-NEW Lunar New Year Pack
-NEW Apparel LOD Upgrade
-NEW Reflection Probe Upgrade
-NEW Hand Tracking Roulette Support
-NEW Hand Tracking General Improvements
-NEW Retro Store Content
Bug Fixes
-Tutorial All In Spawn
-Apparel Fixes
Changed depots in internal branch