Game Update [Patch 89] Lunar New Year

Build 8108282 · Last edited 28 January 2022 – 23:06:20 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone we have a an amazing new update for you here with patch [89]!

🐅 The Lunar New Year Update! 🐅

Check out the Lunar New Year lobby and there should be a Red Envelope with a gift for each of you 🧧

To celebrate The Year of The Tiger there's a limited time 2X Chips & Creds sale on now!

New Features

-NEW Lunar New Year Lobby Activated

-NEW Lunar New Year Pack

-NEW Apparel LOD Upgrade

-NEW Reflection Probe Upgrade

-NEW Hand Tracking Roulette Support

-NEW Hand Tracking General Improvements

-NEW Retro Store Content

Bug Fixes

-Tutorial All In Spawn

-Apparel Fixes



