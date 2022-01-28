 Skip to content

PokerStars VR update for 28 January 2022

Game Update [Patch 89] Lunar New Year

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone we have a an amazing new update for you here with patch [89]!

🐅 The Lunar New Year Update! 🐅

Check out the Lunar New Year lobby and there should be a Red Envelope with a gift for each of you 🧧

To celebrate The Year of The Tiger there's a limited time 2X Chips & Creds sale on now!

New Features

-NEW Lunar New Year Lobby Activated

-NEW Lunar New Year Pack

-NEW Apparel LOD Upgrade

-NEW Reflection Probe Upgrade

-NEW Hand Tracking Roulette Support

-NEW Hand Tracking General Improvements

-NEW Retro Store Content

Bug Fixes

-Tutorial All In Spawn

-Apparel Fixes



