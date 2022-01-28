- Fixed an assortment of skins related bugs.
- Kitcoons will no longer hide behind objects on the ocean.
- Fixed the Ticoon’s animations when hopping on and off boats
- Fix for Kitcoon age text clipping due to long names.
- Fixed a crash when BERNIE! is near Moonblind Crows and Misshapen Bird.
- Wolfgang should no longer dismount the Might Gym into the ocean or out of bounds in the caves.
- Fixed a rare crash when Wolfgang hops off the Might Gym.
- Fixed a crash while fighting Klaus with Krampii is set to None.
- Fixed a bug where the broken ground caused by the Eye of Terror would remain in the world forever.
- Fixed the Crabby Hermit’s detection of planting of flowers to include the entire island.
- Fixed the Moon Rock Idol’s animation when placed near the Celestial Portal
Don't Starve Together update for 28 January 2022
[Game Hotfix] 493743
Patchnotes via Steam Community
