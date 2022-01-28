 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 28 January 2022

[Game Hotfix] 493743

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an assortment of skins related bugs.
  • Kitcoons will no longer hide behind objects on the ocean.
  • Fixed the Ticoon’s animations when hopping on and off boats
  • Fix for Kitcoon age text clipping due to long names.
  • Fixed a crash when BERNIE! is near Moonblind Crows and Misshapen Bird.
  • Wolfgang should no longer dismount the Might Gym into the ocean or out of bounds in the caves.
  • Fixed a rare crash when Wolfgang hops off the Might Gym.
  • Fixed a crash while fighting Klaus with Krampii is set to None.
  • Fixed a bug where the broken ground caused by the Eye of Terror would remain in the world forever.
  • Fixed the Crabby Hermit’s detection of planting of flowers to include the entire island.
  • Fixed the Moon Rock Idol’s animation when placed near the Celestial Portal

