Planet Zahur Flourishes Update

We here at Zenith Edge studios want to again thank everyone who has purchased Xenrai in Early Access, and a special thank you to everyone who has sent us feedback, constructive or just to let us know that you are enjoying the game!

With your help we have found some things we can improve upon, and are happy to report that we have addressed them in this update.

Content Update:

Updated each level to feel more populated and immersive, like a lived in world. Powerup Visuals Update - Shield and Health powerups visual change and obtain animation. Zahara Gameplay Adjustments - Increased Zahara's Damage per hit and increased the speed of her Health regeneration.

Changed Wave Tear skill to create a lightning tornado Knock-up that starts off close range and travels to long range.

Enemy Health and damage Adjustments based on where you are in the game. Improved Tutorial - As you encounter new Vile, Zahara will briefly message you to explain their abilities. This feedback will also be added to the Journal. Spiral Tower Revamp - We have adjusted the enemies in the spiral tower. All 100 floors are now accessible! Fixed issue with changing resolution. Improved super armor interactions between the player and enemies.

Known Issues:

Due to ongoing issues related to the pandemic, our Japanese translations are still in progress.

World Update Images:





