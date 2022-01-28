 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Demon's Run Playtest update for 28 January 2022

ping

Share · View all patches · Build 8107972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ping

Changed files in this update

Demon's Run Playtest Content Depot 1864841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.