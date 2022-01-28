Oxygen Not Included Roadmap January 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hey everybody,

It’s been a few weeks since Spaced Out! launched—it’s time to share our roadmap for ONI’s shiny future!

Recap

The DLC’s debut on December 16th marked the end of two busy years spent building and testing new multi-world gameplay, expanded rocketry, new planetoids, nuclear and radiation systems, new critters and lots of other cool stuff.

And of course, our efforts in the final year were propelled by our incredible Early Access community. Thank you for all of your helpful feedback, bug reports and great ideas!

So what’s next?

Roadmap

We’ve got two core projects happening in the first half of the year: tech improvements and a free content update!

After a whirlwind two years, we’re excited to finally have time to dig into the backlog of technical tasks for both Spaced Out! and the base game.

We’ll start by working on highly-requested mod support for WeGame (just launched!) and support for Steam Deck in the coming weeks.

Then the next several months will be all about:

Performance improvements

Bug fixes both old and new!

Building out our collection of developer tools

Streamlining our workflow behind the scenes

While the programmers concentrate on that, the art team is dreaming up an awesome new content update—free for all players of both the base game and Spaced Out!

Some of the ideas we’re exploring for this free content pack include quirky new Duplicants, new critter morphs, and fresh decor and recreation buildings, all designed to expand opportunities for expressive gameplay.

We’re aiming to get this out to you just before summer, in time for Klei Fest.

What about a DLC2?

All we can say for now is that we’re actively investigating possible themes and directions for DLC2. (As soon as we can tell you more about that, we will!)

Summary

We’re hammering away on tech improvements and a free content update while we regroup and begin concepting ONI’s exciting next chapter. This roadmap will be updated in the summer.

We read everything you post to the forums–whether it’s praise, constructive feedback or genius new ways to turn bodily fluids into valuable resources–so keep it up!

It takes a colony to produce ONI. Thanks for being part of ours.